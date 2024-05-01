“I’m attracted to beauty and love”: $45M worth Deion Sanders opens up about his unique way of dealing with online criticism

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is not indifferent to both popularity and hate. While his remarkable debut with the Buffaloes brought in a lot of positivity and love to him, the disappointing 4–8 season subjected Coach Prime to severe criticism for both him and his family.

However, as many people know, Deion Sanders is great at encouraging people. With his frequent motivational posts on social media accounts and fired up pregame speeches, the 2x Super Bowl champ knows how to avoid the noise and turn it into something productive.

Talking about how he handles the hate and criticism faced online, $45M worth Deion Sanders (as per celebrity networth) stated:

see most people focus on the hate I focus on the love cuz l'm getting love nine out of 10 now I'm not attracted to ignorance or adolescence I'm attracted to beauty and love and the special things of life so although I may see it I may not respond to it because now I'm giving you a stage I'm giving you a platform and I ain't built like that

What's next for Deion Sanders and Colorado

While most recruits' parents have their reservations about Deion Sanders' tenure at Colorado, once sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders move on to the next part of their professional careers, he has made it clear time and time again that Boulder is part of his long-term plan.

From almost being gifted a humongous mansion to reaffirming his words in interviews, Coach Prime has tried to make people trust him about life after the 2025 NFL draft.

Recently during an episode of All the smoke podcast on YouTube, he made a bold statement in response to accusations from people.

"Most people ask me, what you're gonna do when they out, you know, you're going to pro together. I said, you know, what? A real father leaves his sons, he don't follow. So I'm good. I'd be him and i aint going anywhere. Straight. I love Boulder, Colorado, and I cannot wait today, going to the NFL and do their thing. But I'm not following my kids nowhere I lead my kids places.

