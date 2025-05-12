"I wasn’t sure I’d make it": Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra looks back at the challenges faced during motherhood

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, gave birth to her son, Snow Sanders Broadnax, on Aug. 9. It was a day that changed her life forever.
Deiondra's pregnancy was a miracle, despite many doctors telling her she wouldn't make it past the third trimester. Since Snow was born, he has been the apple of her eye.
Deiondra shares Snow with popular singer and rapper, Jacquees, but their relationship has been complicated, with rumors of him cheating on her several times surfacing on the internet.
Despite the challenges she faced before, during, and after the pregnancy, Deiondra looks at motherhood as life-changing.
As Deiondra wished all the moms a happy Mother's Day on Instagram via a heartfelt post, she expressed gratitude for her journey.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms showing up no matter what. To the ones who’ve cried in the dark, apologizing to their babies. Through heartbreak, hardship, and a difficult pregnancy, there were moments I wasn’t sure I’d make it. But every tear, every challenge, and every moment of doubt was worth it. God blessed me with the sweetest, happiest baby I could ever ask for. I am forever grateful, and my heart is so full today. Thank you, Snow, for making me a mother and changing my life forever," Deiondra captioned on Sunday.
Deiondra Sanders sets the record straight about her relationship with Jacquees
On Feb. 11, 2024, Deiondra Sanders' tweets garnered attention as she shared her side of the story about her relationship with Jacquees.
She said that people fake relationships to sell albums, hinting that's what Jacquees and Dej Loaf were doing.
Sanders also revealed that she's not around her fiancé as it allegedly makes Dej feel uncomfortable.
Despite the controversy, when asked whether she's single or not in March, Sanders admitted that they are working things out.
“It’s in God’s hands… we’re trying to figure it out,” Deiondra said, via 'Way Up.' “They’re just now getting to know me. It’s not that I’m ‘crashing out.’ I’m just speaking up, and now y’all are seeing who I really am.”
Sanders and Jacquees started dating in 2023, and the couple got engaged on July 15, 2024.
