"This is the funniest picture i have seen": Uncle Deion Sanders Jr. adores baby Snow & Deiondra's cute snap on IG 

Deiondra Sanders is currently enjoying her motherhood journey. The eldest daughter of Coach Prime gave birth to her first child in August 2024. On Sunday, she celebrated her first Mother's Day with Baby Snow by her side.
To commemorate this special moment, Deiondra's brother and Snow's uncle, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a cute picture on social media showing Snow and her mom, who posed together with a wide grin on their faces. The photo was from Valentine's Day.
Snow wore a cute outfit that had a red heart on the front. The heart had a message that read, 'My best Valentine'. Deiondra wore a red dress with a black jacket. Deion Sanders Jr. accompanied the photo with the caption:
"This is the funniest picture I've seen bro," Bucky wrote. "Happy Mother's Day @deiondrasanders"
While Shedeur and Shilo prepped for the 2025 NFL draft, Bucky spent his time making memories with his nephew. On May 1, Snow's mom shared a story on Instagram, which included a collage of the different moments they had together in April.
In one of the snippets, Bucky got cozy with Snow on the couch. They were accompanied by Deiondra, who was posing for the camera with a smile on her face.
Deiondra Sanders celebrates special milestone with son Snow
On May 9, Coach Prime's daughter celebrated the nine-month birthday of her son Snow. She shared a photo of Snow on social media, which was accompanied by a loving message for him.
"Happy 9 months to my heart in human form. Snow man getting bigger and bigger," Coach Prime's daughter wrote on X.
Deiondra had a tough journey when it came to her pregnancy. After various complications, she successfully delivered her first child.
On Mother's Day, her fiancee, Jacquees, penned an emotional message for her and her own mom.
"Deiondra...thank you for blessing me with our son. I watched what you went through to bring him here, and I'll never forget that. I've been all over the world, but nothing compares to the love I have for y'all. Y'all are everything to me."
Coach Prime's daughter had a rough patch in her relationship with Jacquees. According to an interview on March 20, they are still trying to navigate through this situation while she claimed the outcome is in 'God's hands'.
