Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra drops cute pictures of 8 month old baby Snow from April ft. Deion Sanders Jr.

Deiondra Sanders stepped into the world of motherhood in August of last year. On the same date as her dad's birthday, she welcomed her first child, Baby Snow, along with fiance Jacquees. Since then, Coach Prime's daughter has been making memories and enjoying spending time with her son.

To mark the end of April, Deiondra Sanders shared on Wednesday a carousel of pictures on her Instagram stories. The collage of photos included snippets of eight-month-old Snow and his time with the Sanders family.

One photo showcased him chilling on the couch with his mother and uncle, Deion Sanders Jr. Another snippet showed Snow lounging on his mother's lap while Deiondra embraced her son.

There was also a photo of Deiondra wearing a red dress while holding baby Snow in front of a pool, and another of them both wearing bucket hats.

Coach Prime's daughter posted the collage with a caption that read:

"6 pics to say Goodbye to April!"

Collage of Baby Snow

The last week of April has been a dramatic and eventful one for the Sanders clan. Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, have taken big steps in their professional journey in the NFL draft. The quarterback, who was a projected top-three pick, fell from the first round to be drafted 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

On the other hand, Shilo Sanders ended up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deiondra, along with her son, was present to provide support to both Shilo and Shedeur during their draft process. She also accompanied the new Browns quarterback when he threw a lavish party in Dallas to celebrate his draft.

Deiondra Sanders turns to social media for advice on her son's sleeping habits

Coach Prime's daughter went through a complicated pregnancy. She underwent multiple surgeries while also facing the possibility of a miscarriage. Despite all the challenges, she felt blessed to be able to give birth to a healthy baby boy on August 9, 2024.

Earlier this month, Coach Prime's daughter was having trouble with her son's sleeping habits. She then decided to address this situation by seeking help from her followers online.

"I've tried to put Snow in his bed three times he wakes up instantly. How did yall transfer baby to be and at what age. Please help." Coach Prime's daughter wrote in a tweet on X.

She instantly received several comments from mothers who faced the same problems. Deiondra Sanders is now looking forward to her first Mother's Day along with her son by her side.

