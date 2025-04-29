Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra reveals unforgettable moment after drama-filled week for Sanders clan

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, had a hectic weekend alongside her family. With the 2025 NFL draft, she was beside her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, as they waited for their names to be called. Shedeur ended up going to the Cleveland Browns while Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Coach Prime's eldest child shared a series of snippets on Instagram of the whole Sanders clan during Shedeur and Shilo's draft. Her son, baby Snow, was also present along with the rest of the family.

Deiondra Sanders accompanied the post with a message talking about her draft day experience. She also stated that watching her brothers take the first step in their professional careers was exciting to witness.

"Surrounded by love and legacy. Watching my brothers get drafted with our family by our side was a moment I'll never forget. God's timing is #PerfectTiming- y'all were made for this! So proud, so thankful, so full."

Coach Prime's daughter began her journey into the world of motherhood last year. She and her fiancee, R&B star Jacquees, welcomed their son Snow in August on the same date when the 2x Super Bowl champion was born.

Deiondra also shared a story of her son wearing a black T-shirt with a message showcasing their support for Shedeur, amid his unprecedented slide in the draft. The message on the t-shirt read, 'The rejected will be respected.'

After the Browns drafted Shedeur, he threw a lavish party at a club in Dallas. Deiondra was one of the guests at the party that included A-listers from the music industry, like Kodak Black, Shenseea, and Yung Miami. Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were also present, enjoying the rookie's celebration.

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra celebrates first Easter with son Baby Snow

This year, the Sanders clan welcomed another member for Easter celebrations. She shared snippets of the celebrations on Snow's Instagram profile.

We saw Coach Prime's grandson dressed up in a cute outfit with a white hat. He was surrounded by Easter presents from his family and loved ones.

"Had a great Easter weekend. Happy Easter," the caption read.

Deiondra took Snow to his first football game when the Buffs took on the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. They will be cheering Coach Prime on during his 2025 campaign with the program.

