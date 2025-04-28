Who attended Shedeur Sanders' post-draft party? Listing celebrities who celebrated the new Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders experienced one of the biggest slides in the NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback, who was originally viewed as a first-round draft pick, was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round at No. 144.
Sanders celebrated his long-awaited draft selection with a star-studded party at one of Dallas' hot spots: Hyde & Seek. The former Buffaloes star, who will join a quarterback room alongside Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, went all out in the celebration. He performed some of his rap songs and had Louis Vuitton briefcases full of cash.
Celebrities who were in attendance at Shedeur Sanders' draft celebration
There was no shortage of big names at Shedeur Sanders' party, which included athletes and celebrities from the entertainment industry. However, the quarterback's father, Deion Sanders, wasn't in attendance, opting to allow his son to celebrate with friends.
Kodak Black was one of Shedeur's guests in attendance at Hyde & Seek in Dallas, Texas. The rapper didn't perform at the star-studded bash, but he went inside the DJ booth and took a few minutes to congratulate him on his achievement.
Shenseea
Jamaican singer and dancer Shenseea was also in attendance at Hyde & Seek to celebrate Shedeur Sanders. There have been rumors that Shenseea and Sanders are dating but neither have confirmed nor denied those rumors. The singer though to attend the party to celebrate the new Cleveland Browns' quarterback's achievement.
Yung Miami
Rapper Yung Miami was not only in attendance at the post draft party but she also performed in the designated VIP area for Sanders' guests. She performed her hit song, “Act Up" for the guests in attendance.
Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb
While Sanders won't be joining the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were on the list of party guests. According to a report from ESPN, the duo were in attendance to celebrate the son of former Dallas Cowboys' cornerback Deion Sanders.
