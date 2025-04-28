Who attended Shedeur Sanders' post-draft party? Listing celebrities who celebrated the new Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders experienced one of the biggest slides in the NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback, who was originally viewed as a first-round draft pick, was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round at No. 144.

Ad

Sanders celebrated his long-awaited draft selection with a star-studded party at one of Dallas' hot spots: Hyde & Seek. The former Buffaloes star, who will join a quarterback room alongside Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, went all out in the celebration. He performed some of his rap songs and had Louis Vuitton briefcases full of cash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Celebrities who were in attendance at Shedeur Sanders' draft celebration

There was no shortage of big names at Shedeur Sanders' party, which included athletes and celebrities from the entertainment industry. However, the quarterback's father, Deion Sanders, wasn't in attendance, opting to allow his son to celebrate with friends.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kodak Black was one of Shedeur's guests in attendance at Hyde & Seek in Dallas, Texas. The rapper didn't perform at the star-studded bash, but he went inside the DJ booth and took a few minutes to congratulate him on his achievement.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shenseea

Jamaican singer and dancer Shenseea was also in attendance at Hyde & Seek to celebrate Shedeur Sanders. There have been rumors that Shenseea and Sanders are dating but neither have confirmed nor denied those rumors. The singer though to attend the party to celebrate the new Cleveland Browns' quarterback's achievement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yung Miami

Rapper Yung Miami was not only in attendance at the post draft party but she also performed in the designated VIP area for Sanders' guests. She performed her hit song, “Act Up" for the guests in attendance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb

While Sanders won't be joining the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were on the list of party guests. According to a report from ESPN, the duo were in attendance to celebrate the son of former Dallas Cowboys' cornerback Deion Sanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.