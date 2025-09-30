ICYMI: Deion Sanders' QB Kaidon Salter's furious exchange with Colorado fans after big loss to Wyoming goes viral

By Geoff
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:35 GMT
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter (Image Source: IMAGN)
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter (Image Source: IMAGN)

The fans can be your friend or foe every game. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter got the brunt of Buffaloes' fans anger after absorbing a crucial 24-21 loss to BYU on Saturday.

Hours after the heartbreaking defeat that dropped the Deion Sanders-coached team to 15th place in Big 12 Conference at 2-3 (0-2), Liberty transfer Salter got himself involved in a furious exchange with fans after the game.

A college football enthusiast captured the war of words and posted it on X.

The incident isn't new for Salter, as he has faced negative fan reactions in the past. Among the notable incidents was his negative exchanges with fans during his dismissal from Tennessee and his reaction to allegations of betraying Colorado by booing the team during a game.

He was also accused of leaking the team's strategy to Houston after he was benched by Sanders in one game. But despite the off-field issues surrounding him, Salter remains as the first-choice quarterback for the Buffaloes.

In the game against BYU, Salter went 11 of 16 for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also scored a rushing touchdown and finished with 49 yards in 17 carries on the ground.

However, his efforts were negated by his Cougars counterpart, Bear Bachmeier, who completed 19 of 27 passes for 179 yards with two TDs. The freshman signal-caller came up with 98 yards in 15 carries to help BYU climb to 4-0 (1-0 in Big 12).

Kaidon Salter holds himself accountable for Colorado's collapse in loss to BYU

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter took responsibility for the Buffaloes' loss to BYU. In a postgame interview, the senior signal-caller felt that he should be responsible for keeping the team uptight despite losing three of its first five games this season.

“I’m one of the older guys on the team, so I’ve been doing this for a minute now," Salter said. “When you’re down at times you just got to be there to pick everybody up. Let them know that we have another game next week and just keep on pushing."
He also pointed out that he needs to throw easy passes on traffic and get rid of the ball as soon as possible. Salter also echoed on Colorado coach Deion Sanders' message that the team needs to keep going and fight for the next play and do what it takes to win.

This season, the Colorado quarterback has completed 59-of-88 passes for 684 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

