"Love ya my brother": Cowboys' teammates Troy Aikman and Deion Sanders reunite for ESPN College Game Day

Colorado coach Deion Sanders linked up with former Dallas Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman during ESPN college game day ahead of the Buffaloes' meeting with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Troy Aikman was effusive in his praise of Deion Sanders in the caption of a picture of the pair posted on Instagram.

"Sat down with my friend & former teammate Deion Sanders ahead of his debut game as head coach for the University of Colorado. From football great to inspiring coach, our bond runs deep. Can't wait for everyone to watch our candid chat tomorrow on ESPN's GameDay. Always rooting for you, Prime Time! #teammate4life"

To which Sanders simply replied, "Love ya my brother!!!"

The Buffaloes traveled to the game in style, with a video posted by Coach Prime on his Instagram account showing off the Colorado customized airplane with Sanders and his son Shedeur occupying the front row seats.

A busy week for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is seldom far away from controversy and the past week has been a particularly busy week for the charismatic coach before the season opener against TCU.

First, verbally sparred with a journalist who questioned his allegiance to his alma mater, Florida State where he started his football career before departing for the NFL in 1989.

“No, no, no … actually, do you know where I graduated from? I graduated from an HBCU,” Sanders said. “So I'm a who? No, I'm a who? I thought it's where you graduated from, isn't it? Why do you keep calling me that when you know where I graduated from? I'm an HBCU grad.”

Danny Kanell, a former Seminole after Sanders had left for the NFL criticized Sanders' combative answer on X.

“Wow. The lack of respect for the school that gave him his start is wild,” Kanell tweeted. “The same school that retired his jersey. The same school that let him be Prime. There is a way to handle this question and this ain’t it.”

Deion Sanders wasted no time and took to X to reply to the barrage of criticism that came his way including a direct jibe at Danny Kanell.

"My man ain't Nobody let me be me! I was Him and still is. Your jersey only get retired if you're a Dogg and 1 of the greatest ever and I was. Ain't nobody give me nothing, I took it and earned it. Stay out of Grown folks business u have no idea what is what. The Truth hurts my man. I got time!”

Love him or hate him, Coach Prime generates conversations, criticism, and hype perhaps like no other coach in DI football.