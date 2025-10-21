IN PICS: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian reveals her favorite F1 racer as she turns head in all-black designer outfit

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, revealed that her favorite Formula One racer was Lewis Hamilton in an Instagram post on Monday while summing up her weekend experience at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.Loreal Sarkisian watched the F1 race in an all-black designer outfit which turned heads at the racing circuit. She also posted a caption on Instagram that gave away her passion for the sport.&quot;A little weekend fun ft. @f1. Fun Fact: @lewishamilton is one of my favorite racers. He actually just made the move to @ferrari after years of dominating with @mercedesamgf1 and honestly, it’s his fashion for me! 🏎️🔥,&quot; Loreal Sarkisian wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLewis Hamilton is a British driver who is tied with German great Michael Schumacher for the most world championship wins at seven. He now rides for Ferrari after spending time with McLaren and Mercedes.Hamilton finished fourth in the US Grand Prix last weekend, 28.536 seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull. McLaren's Lando Norris came in second and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished third.Hamilton is in sixth place in the drivers' standings with 142 points, more than 200 points behind series leader McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who has a total of 346 points.Loreal Smith-Sarkisian is the wife of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian for five years and their relationship bore a son.Also Read: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian helps fans get inspiration for matchups ahead of CFB season: &quot;I'm gonna give you gameday looks&quot;Texas QB Arch Manning discusses Steve Sarkisian's playcalling expertiseTexas quarterback Arch Manning came to Steve Sarkisian's rescue on Monday, defending the coach's insistence of calling the plays for the Longhorns' offense despite struggling in crucial games this season.Although the team has Kyle Flood as their official offensive coordinator, Sarkisian continued to call the commands in offense. The arrangement had its share of ups and downs in recent weeks, but No. 22 Texas remains at the upper half of the SEC standings at 2-1 and 5-2 overall.Manning, who has completed an inconsistent 60.3% of his passes for 1,449 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, gave a vote of confidence for Sarkisian's playcalling abilities.&quot;I have the utmost faith in him,&quot; Manning said. &quot;That’s the reason why I came here, just how smart he is with calling plays. I have the most confidence in him and we're just gonna keep going from here.&quot;Arch Manning needs to prove that Steve Sarkisian's decision to keep the playcalling duties for himself was right as they approach the most crucial stretch of their 2025 campaign.They'll face three top 10 teams — No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Texas A&amp;M — in its last five games as they aim to keep their college football playoff fortunes alive.Read More: “What a milestone”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian pens heartfelt message for DeWanna Bonner following latest achievement