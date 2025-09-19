  • home icon
  College Football
  Iowa vs. Rutgers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 19, 2025 13:25 GMT
NCAA Football: Massachusetts at Iowa - Source: Imagn
Iowa vs. Rutgers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) will square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Friday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Ahead of the Iowa vs. Rutgers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Iowa vs. Rutgers projected starting lineup for Week 4

Iowa projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on offense vs. Rutgers:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X2Phillips, Sam RS SR/TR
WR-Z5Gill, Jacob RS SR/TR
WR-SL6Anderson, Seth RS SR/TR
LT59Lauck, Trevor RS SO
LG70Stephens, Beau RS SR
C65Jones, Logan GR
RG58Pieper, Kade RS SO
RT67Dunker, Gennings RS SR
TE48Orthwerth, Zach JR
QB11Gronowski, Mark SR/TR
RB8Washington Jr., Terrell RS SO
Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on defense vs. Rutgers:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE48Llewellyn, Max RS SR
LDT95Graves, Aaron SR
RDT91Pace, Jonah RS SR/TR
RDE49Hurkett, Ethan GR
WLB43Sharar, Karson RS SR
MLB41Harrell, Jaden RS SR
LCB2Hall, TJ SR
SS4Entringer, Koen RS JR
FS1Nwankpa, Xavier SR
RCB8Lee, Deshaun RS JR
NB6Lutmer, Zach RS SO
Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on special teams vs. Rutgers:

PositionNo.Starter
PT9Dakin, Rhys SO
PK18Stevens, Drew SR
KO18Stevens, Drew SR
LS97Speltz, Ike RS FR
H99Nissen, Ty GR/TR
PR21Wetjen, Kaden SR
KR21Wetjen, Kaden SR
Rutgers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Rutgers' projected starters on offense vs. Iowa:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X8Duff, KJ SO
WR-Z9Strong, Ian JR
WR-SL0Sheffield, DT RS SR/TR
LT56Needham, Tyler RS SR
LG65Felter, Bryan RS SR
C59Zilinskas, Gus RS SR
RG69Asamoah, Kwabena RS JR
RT54White, Taj RS JR
TE12Fletcher Jr., Kenny SR
QB16Kaliakmanis, Athan RS SR/TR
RB3Raymond, Antwan SO
Here's a look at Rutgers' projected starters on defense vs. Iowa:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE99O'Neill, Eric RS SR/TR
NT96Griffin, Keshon RS SR
DT55Angoy, Zaire RS SR
RDE1Walker, Jordan RS JR
WLB2Walker, Moses RS JR
MLB8Djabome, Dariel RS JR
LCB3Mascoe, Bo RS SO
SS9Elad, Jett RS SR/TR
FS5Sanders, Kaj SO
RCB10Henderson, Jacobie RS JR/TR
NB7Miller, Cam SR/TR
Here's a look at Rutgers' projected starters on special teams vs. Iowa:

PositionNo.Starters
PT94Anderson, Jakob SO
PK44Patel, Jai RS JR
KO93Scullion, Jack SO
LS99O'Connor, Michael RS SR
H94Anderson, Jakob SO
PR0Sheffield, DT RS SR/TR
KR20Benjamin, Ja'shon JR
Iowa vs. Rutgers depth chart for Week 4

Iowa depth chart

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X2Phillips, Sam RS SR/TR7Howard, Dayton RS SO
WR-Z5Gill, Jacob RS SR/TR1Parker, KJ RS FR
WR-SL6Anderson, Seth RS SR/TR21Wetjen, Kaden SR
LT59Lauck, Trevor RS SO71Dotzler, Jack RS JR
LG70Stephens, Beau RS SR64Jones, Leighton RS SO
C65Jones, Logan GR53Myslinski, Michael RS SR
RG58Pieper, Kade RS SO61Winter, Cael RS SO
RT67Dunker, Gennings RS SR75Leonard, Cannon RS SO
TE48Ortwerth, Zach JR88Large, Hayden GR/TR81Vonnahme, DJ RS FR
QB11Gronowski, Mark SR/TR9Brown, Hank RS SO/TR
RB8Washington Jr., Terrell RS SO26Williams, Xavier RS FR4Patterson, Jaziun RS JR
Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE48Llewellyn, Max RS SR44Merrieweather, Kenneth RS SO
LDT95Graves, Aaron SR57Hubert, Will RS JR
RDT91Pace, Jonah RS SR/TR96Hawthorne, Bryce RS SO/TR55Pittman, Jeremiah RS SR
RDE49Hurkett, Ethan GR90Allen, Brian RS JR
WLB43Sharar, Karson RS SR12Rexroth, Jaxon RS SR
MLB41Harrell, Jaden RS SR36Montgomery, Jayden RS JR
LCB2Hall, TJ SR3Watson, Jaylen SO5Barros, Shahid GR/TR
SS4Entringer, Koen RS JR
FS1Nwankpa, Xavier SR26Kolarik, Kael RS JR
RCB8Lee, Deshaun RS JR7Godfrey Jr., Rashad RS FR
NB6Lutmer, Zach RS SO
Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT9Dakin, Rhys SO99Nissen, Ty GR/TR
PK18Stevens, Drew SR92Buhr, Caden FR
KO18Stevens, Drew SR92Buhr, Caden FR
LS97Speltz, Ike RS FR45Worrell, Bryant GR/TR
H99Nissen, Ty GR/TR
PR21Wetjen, Kaden SR2Phillips, Sam RS SR/TR
KR21Wetjen, Kaden SR8Washington Jr., Terrell RS SO
Rutgers depth chart

Here's a look at Rutgers' depth chart for its offense:

PositonNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X8Duff, KJ SO83Kaliakmanis, Dino RS SR/TR80Thomas III, Michael FR14Degraffenreidt, Sah'nye FR
WR-Z9Strong, Ian JR17Black, Ben SO13Allen III, Vernon FR25Osborn, Trent RS FR
WR-SL0Sheffield, DT RS SR/TR89Pardridge, Dane RS JR/TR7Braithwaite, Dylan RS SO4Houston, Jourdin FR
LT56Needham, Tyler RS SR74Giwa, Moshood RS SO/TR77Jones, Kenny RS FR
LG65Felter, Bryan RS SR71Stone, John RS SO
C59Zilinskas, Gus RS SR73Salami, Terrence RS SR53Zilinskas, Hank JR/TR
RG69Asamoah, Kwabena RS JR67Vigna, Chris FR55Oliveira, Nick RS SO
RT54White, Taj RS JR79Cesaire, Justin SR/TR70Aamland, Zach RS SO/TR
TE12Fletcher Jr., Kenny SR18Weber, Colin RS SR/TR11Blake, Logan RS SO88Higgins, Mike RS JR82Gister, Jackson RS FR
QB16Kaliakmanis, Athan RS SR/TR10Surace, AJ RS FR6Ashenfelder, Sean FR
RB3Raymond, Antwan SO5Campbell Jr., CJ RS SR/TR20Benjamin, Ja'shon JR27Brown V, Samuel SR23Guerrier, Edd RS FR
Here's a look at Rutgers' depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE99O'Neill, Eric RS SR/TR94Weaver, Bradley RS SR/TR91Rahman, Djibril Abdou RS SO18Edwards, Canaan FR
NT96Griffin, Keshon RS SR92DeNgohe, Darold RS SO/TR95Hughes Jr., Henry RS SR88Simon, Jyon FR
DT55Angoy, Zaire RS SR97Billotte, Oliver RS JR/TR90Gnago, Farell RS FR
RDE1Walker, Jordan RS JR14Thompson, Jordan RS SR32Johnson Jr., RJ FR43Collier, Wydeek FR
WLB2Walker, Moses RS JR6Wright, Abram RS SO4Robinson, Sam RS FR36Archie, Kamar FR
MLB8Djabome, Dariel RS JR47Dean, Austin RS SR/TR13McClary, DJ FR
LCB3Mascoe, Bo RS SO24Levy, Kevin RS FR15Williams, Zilan RS JR12Dorilas, Renick FR
SS9Elad, Jett RS SR/TR38Ward, Timmy SR26Crumpler, Isaiah RS FR
FS5Sanders, Kaj SO20Joines, Chris SR/TR16Ofurie, Jesse RS SO
RCB10Henderson, Jacobie RS JR/TR21Salaam, Al-Shadee RS SR27Clawges, Sage RS SO
NB7Miller, Cam SR/TR29Jusma, Sebastian RS JR19Fuse, Davoun RS SO
Here's a look at Rutgers' depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT94Anderson, Jakob SO
PK44Patel, Jai RS JR29Pizzaro, Dane RS FR
KO93Scullion, Jack SO29Pizzaro, Dane RS FR
LS99O'Connor, Michael RS SR46El Hadidi, Sammy RS JR
H94Anderson, Jakob SO
PR0Sheffield, DT RS SR/TR89Pardridge, Dane RS JR/TR
KR20Benjamin, Ja'shon JR17Black, Ben SO
How to watch Iowa vs. Rutgers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

The Iowa vs. Rutgers Week 4 game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

