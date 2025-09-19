Iowa vs. Rutgers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) will square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Friday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Ahead of the Iowa vs. Rutgers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Iowa vs. Rutgers projected starting lineup for Week 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Iowa projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on offense vs. Rutgers:

Position No. Starter WR-X 2 Phillips, Sam RS SR/TR WR-Z 5 Gill, Jacob RS SR/TR WR-SL 6 Anderson, Seth RS SR/TR LT 59 Lauck, Trevor RS SO LG 70 Stephens, Beau RS SR C 65 Jones, Logan GR RG 58 Pieper, Kade RS SO RT 67 Dunker, Gennings RS SR TE 48 Orthwerth, Zach JR QB 11 Gronowski, Mark SR/TR RB 8 Washington Jr., Terrell RS SO

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on defense vs. Rutgers:

Position No. Starter LDE 48 Llewellyn, Max RS SR LDT 95 Graves, Aaron SR RDT 91 Pace, Jonah RS SR/TR RDE 49 Hurkett, Ethan GR WLB 43 Sharar, Karson RS SR MLB 41 Harrell, Jaden RS SR LCB 2 Hall, TJ SR SS 4 Entringer, Koen RS JR FS 1 Nwankpa, Xavier SR RCB 8 Lee, Deshaun RS JR NB 6 Lutmer, Zach RS SO

Here's a look at Iowa's projected starters on special teams vs. Rutgers:

Position No. Starter PT 9 Dakin, Rhys SO PK 18 Stevens, Drew SR KO 18 Stevens, Drew SR LS 97 Speltz, Ike RS FR H 99 Nissen, Ty GR/TR PR 21 Wetjen, Kaden SR KR 21 Wetjen, Kaden SR

Rutgers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Rutgers' projected starters on offense vs. Iowa:

Position No. Starters WR-X 8 Duff, KJ SO WR-Z 9 Strong, Ian JR WR-SL 0 Sheffield, DT RS SR/TR LT 56 Needham, Tyler RS SR LG 65 Felter, Bryan RS SR C 59 Zilinskas, Gus RS SR RG 69 Asamoah, Kwabena RS JR RT 54 White, Taj RS JR TE 12 Fletcher Jr., Kenny SR QB 16 Kaliakmanis, Athan RS SR/TR RB 3 Raymond, Antwan SO

Here's a look at Rutgers' projected starters on defense vs. Iowa:

Position No. Starter LDE 99 O'Neill, Eric RS SR/TR NT 96 Griffin, Keshon RS SR DT 55 Angoy, Zaire RS SR RDE 1 Walker, Jordan RS JR WLB 2 Walker, Moses RS JR MLB 8 Djabome, Dariel RS JR LCB 3 Mascoe, Bo RS SO SS 9 Elad, Jett RS SR/TR FS 5 Sanders, Kaj SO RCB 10 Henderson, Jacobie RS JR/TR NB 7 Miller, Cam SR/TR

Here's a look at Rutgers' projected starters on special teams vs. Iowa:

Position No. Starters PT 94 Anderson, Jakob SO PK 44 Patel, Jai RS JR KO 93 Scullion, Jack SO LS 99 O'Connor, Michael RS SR H 94 Anderson, Jakob SO PR 0 Sheffield, DT RS SR/TR KR 20 Benjamin, Ja'shon JR

Iowa vs. Rutgers depth chart for Week 4

Iowa depth chart

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 2 Phillips, Sam RS SR/TR 7 Howard, Dayton RS SO WR-Z 5 Gill, Jacob RS SR/TR 1 Parker, KJ RS FR WR-SL 6 Anderson, Seth RS SR/TR 21 Wetjen, Kaden SR LT 59 Lauck, Trevor RS SO 71 Dotzler, Jack RS JR LG 70 Stephens, Beau RS SR 64 Jones, Leighton RS SO C 65 Jones, Logan GR 53 Myslinski, Michael RS SR RG 58 Pieper, Kade RS SO 61 Winter, Cael RS SO RT 67 Dunker, Gennings RS SR 75 Leonard, Cannon RS SO TE 48 Ortwerth, Zach JR 88 Large, Hayden GR/TR 81 Vonnahme, DJ RS FR QB 11 Gronowski, Mark SR/TR 9 Brown, Hank RS SO/TR RB 8 Washington Jr., Terrell RS SO 26 Williams, Xavier RS FR 4 Patterson, Jaziun RS JR

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 48 Llewellyn, Max RS SR 44 Merrieweather, Kenneth RS SO LDT 95 Graves, Aaron SR 57 Hubert, Will RS JR RDT 91 Pace, Jonah RS SR/TR 96 Hawthorne, Bryce RS SO/TR 55 Pittman, Jeremiah RS SR RDE 49 Hurkett, Ethan GR 90 Allen, Brian RS JR WLB 43 Sharar, Karson RS SR 12 Rexroth, Jaxon RS SR MLB 41 Harrell, Jaden RS SR 36 Montgomery, Jayden RS JR LCB 2 Hall, TJ SR 3 Watson, Jaylen SO 5 Barros, Shahid GR/TR SS 4 Entringer, Koen RS JR FS 1 Nwankpa, Xavier SR 26 Kolarik, Kael RS JR RCB 8 Lee, Deshaun RS JR 7 Godfrey Jr., Rashad RS FR NB 6 Lutmer, Zach RS SO

Here's a look at Iowa's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 9 Dakin, Rhys SO 99 Nissen, Ty GR/TR PK 18 Stevens, Drew SR 92 Buhr, Caden FR KO 18 Stevens, Drew SR 92 Buhr, Caden FR LS 97 Speltz, Ike RS FR 45 Worrell, Bryant GR/TR H 99 Nissen, Ty GR/TR PR 21 Wetjen, Kaden SR 2 Phillips, Sam RS SR/TR KR 21 Wetjen, Kaden SR 8 Washington Jr., Terrell RS SO

Rutgers depth chart

Here's a look at Rutgers' depth chart for its offense:

Positon No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 8 Duff, KJ SO 83 Kaliakmanis, Dino RS SR/TR 80 Thomas III, Michael FR 14 Degraffenreidt, Sah'nye FR WR-Z 9 Strong, Ian JR 17 Black, Ben SO 13 Allen III, Vernon FR 25 Osborn, Trent RS FR WR-SL 0 Sheffield, DT RS SR/TR 89 Pardridge, Dane RS JR/TR 7 Braithwaite, Dylan RS SO 4 Houston, Jourdin FR LT 56 Needham, Tyler RS SR 74 Giwa, Moshood RS SO/TR 77 Jones, Kenny RS FR LG 65 Felter, Bryan RS SR 71 Stone, John RS SO C 59 Zilinskas, Gus RS SR 73 Salami, Terrence RS SR 53 Zilinskas, Hank JR/TR RG 69 Asamoah, Kwabena RS JR 67 Vigna, Chris FR 55 Oliveira, Nick RS SO RT 54 White, Taj RS JR 79 Cesaire, Justin SR/TR 70 Aamland, Zach RS SO/TR TE 12 Fletcher Jr., Kenny SR 18 Weber, Colin RS SR/TR 11 Blake, Logan RS SO 88 Higgins, Mike RS JR 82 Gister, Jackson RS FR QB 16 Kaliakmanis, Athan RS SR/TR 10 Surace, AJ RS FR 6 Ashenfelder, Sean FR RB 3 Raymond, Antwan SO 5 Campbell Jr., CJ RS SR/TR 20 Benjamin, Ja'shon JR 27 Brown V, Samuel SR 23 Guerrier, Edd RS FR

Here's a look at Rutgers' depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 99 O'Neill, Eric RS SR/TR 94 Weaver, Bradley RS SR/TR 91 Rahman, Djibril Abdou RS SO 18 Edwards, Canaan FR NT 96 Griffin, Keshon RS SR 92 DeNgohe, Darold RS SO/TR 95 Hughes Jr., Henry RS SR 88 Simon, Jyon FR DT 55 Angoy, Zaire RS SR 97 Billotte, Oliver RS JR/TR 90 Gnago, Farell RS FR RDE 1 Walker, Jordan RS JR 14 Thompson, Jordan RS SR 32 Johnson Jr., RJ FR 43 Collier, Wydeek FR WLB 2 Walker, Moses RS JR 6 Wright, Abram RS SO 4 Robinson, Sam RS FR 36 Archie, Kamar FR MLB 8 Djabome, Dariel RS JR 47 Dean, Austin RS SR/TR 13 McClary, DJ FR LCB 3 Mascoe, Bo RS SO 24 Levy, Kevin RS FR 15 Williams, Zilan RS JR 12 Dorilas, Renick FR SS 9 Elad, Jett RS SR/TR 38 Ward, Timmy SR 26 Crumpler, Isaiah RS FR FS 5 Sanders, Kaj SO 20 Joines, Chris SR/TR 16 Ofurie, Jesse RS SO RCB 10 Henderson, Jacobie RS JR/TR 21 Salaam, Al-Shadee RS SR 27 Clawges, Sage RS SO NB 7 Miller, Cam SR/TR 29 Jusma, Sebastian RS JR 19 Fuse, Davoun RS SO

Here's a look at Rutgers' depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 94 Anderson, Jakob SO PK 44 Patel, Jai RS JR 29 Pizzaro, Dane RS FR KO 93 Scullion, Jack SO 29 Pizzaro, Dane RS FR LS 99 O'Connor, Michael RS SR 46 El Hadidi, Sammy RS JR H 94 Anderson, Jakob SO PR 0 Sheffield, DT RS SR/TR 89 Pardridge, Dane RS JR/TR KR 20 Benjamin, Ja'shon JR 17 Black, Ben SO

How to watch Iowa vs. Rutgers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

The Iowa vs. Rutgers Week 4 game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

