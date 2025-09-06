Is Arch Manning playing today? Texas QB's availability for Week 2 game against SJSU explored

Arch Manning has been in the limelight for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns heading into Week 2 of the 2025 season. The quarterback struggled in Week 1 when Texas lost 14-7 to Ohio State.

Ad

Now, fans are curious to learn if Manning will play in the Longhorns' Week 2 game against San Jose State.

Is Arch Manning playing today vs. SJSU?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Barring any late injury or setback, Arch Manning will start for Texas against San Jose State on Saturday. The quarterback is active on the Longhorns' roster and is not dealing with any injury heading into the Week 2 clash.

Ad

Trending

Manning did not have a great start to the season. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Texas' Week 1 loss to Ohio State.

Manning was named as Texas' QB1 in the offseason. He is expected to retain that role for the 2025 season.

The Longhorns are the favorites to beat San Jose State on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Manning can get Texas its first win of the season.

Ad

The Spartans lost 16-14 to Central Michigan in Week 1.

How to watch San Jose State vs. Texas? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game

The San Jose State vs. Texas game will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also livestream the matchup on Fubo.

Here are some of the key details for the contest, where you can catch Manning in action:

Ad

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.