  Is Arch Manning playing today? Texas QB's availability for Week 2 game against SJSU explored

Is Arch Manning playing today? Texas QB's availability for Week 2 game against SJSU explored

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 14:27 GMT
University of Texas vs Ohio State University - Source: Getty
Is Arch Manning playing today? Texas QB's availability for Week 2 game against SJSU explored - Source: Getty

Arch Manning has been in the limelight for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns heading into Week 2 of the 2025 season. The quarterback struggled in Week 1 when Texas lost 14-7 to Ohio State.

Now, fans are curious to learn if Manning will play in the Longhorns' Week 2 game against San Jose State.

Is Arch Manning playing today vs. SJSU?

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn
Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Barring any late injury or setback, Arch Manning will start for Texas against San Jose State on Saturday. The quarterback is active on the Longhorns' roster and is not dealing with any injury heading into the Week 2 clash.

Manning did not have a great start to the season. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Texas' Week 1 loss to Ohio State.

Manning was named as Texas' QB1 in the offseason. He is expected to retain that role for the 2025 season.

The Longhorns are the favorites to beat San Jose State on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Manning can get Texas its first win of the season.

The Spartans lost 16-14 to Central Michigan in Week 1.

How to watch San Jose State vs. Texas? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game

The San Jose State vs. Texas game will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also livestream the matchup on Fubo.

Here are some of the key details for the contest, where you can catch Manning in action:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
  • Time: Noon ET
  • TV channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
