Is Don Martindale related to Wink Martindale? A look at the careers and backgrounds of the Martindales

Football buffs and entertainment fans know the names Don Martindale and Wink Martindale. One has made his career coaching in football, while the other is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

Given that Don and Wink share the same last name, one might wonder if they are related. So, are they from the same family?

Is Don 'Wink' Martindale related to Wink Martindale?

No, Don Martindale is not related to Wink Martindale by blood. They are not a part of the same family tree. Don was given the nickname 'Wink' because his teammate in college felt that he had an uncanny resemblance to the TV gameshow host and DJ.

However, Don and Wink share a distant relationship because of their wives. Don Martindale's wife, Laura, is the second cousin of Wink Martindale's wife, Sandy. Thus, both have met several times on family occasions and events.

What game shows did Wink Martindale host?

The 90-year-old had a career spanning over 60 years in the entertainment industry. He has hosted popular television shows such as Gambit (1972-76), Tic-Tac-Dough (1978-85), High Rollers (1987-88) and Debt (1996-98), among others.

Because of his successful radio and television career, Wink Martindale was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2006. A year later, he was one of the first people to be inducted into Las Vegas' American TV Game Show Hall Of Fame.

Don Martindale's coaching career

Don Martindale started coaching with his alma mater, Defiance College, in 1986. He spent two seasons with them as their defensive coordinator before becoming the defensive assistant for Notre Dame from 1994 to 1995.

Don Martindale then spent three seasons with Cincinnati as its special teams and linebackers coach. Later, he joined Jack Harbaugh's, Jim Harbaugh's father, coaching staff at Western Kentucky.

Don Martindale spent three seasons(2000-03) with Western Kentucky, after which he transitioned into coaching in the NFL. His first gig was for the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) as their linebackers coach.

He most recently spent two seasons as the DC of the New York Giants and is now expected to replace Jesse Minter as the new DC of the Michigan Wolverines.

