Senior Bowl 2024: Insider notes on Byron Murphy II's availability, Michigan's Zak Zinter and more

Most of the league’s scouts and decision-makers have made their way from Frisco, Texas, to Mobile, Alabama, as the Senior Bowl kicks off Tuesday with three days of practices followed by the game on Saturday.

The Senior Bowl has always been the unofficial start of free agency, as team officials mingle with agents on hand to discuss the parameters of future deals. It’s also an opportunity for players to impress NFL scouts and possibly improve their draft stock.

Zak Zinter to miss Senior Bowl 2024

Two highly rated offensive linemen who won’t be on hand due to injury are Zak Zinter of Michigan and Kiran Amegadjie of Yale. Both project as Day 2 picks; both would’ve received invitations to participate at the Senior Bowl and both are now rehabbing leg injuries with the hopes of working out for NFL teams before the draft.

Amegadjie suffered a partially torn quad muscle just four games into the season, which ended his senior year. The athletic left tackle was a dominant pass protector in the Ivy League and showed a lot of upside potential in his game.

He’s presently rehabbing his injury at the XOS training facility in Pensacola, Florida. I’m told Amegadjie has been jogging and doing a lot of straight-line work besides a ton of upper-body weight lifting. The hopes are that Amegadjie will work out for scouts sometime in the beginning of April.

What happened to Zak Zinter? Latest update on Michigan OL's medical setback

Zinter broke his leg during the last game of the regular season against rival Ohio State. He was carted off the field and did not play during Michigan’s run to the national title.

I’m told Zinter suffered a clean break, and no red flags are expected during combine medicals. He’s been training at the XOS facility in Dallas. While I was given no guarantees, the feeling I’m getting is that Zinter will work out for NFL teams before the draft.

Byron Murphy II happens to be a highly touted prospect for 2024 NFL draft

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II of Texas was a late Senior Bowl scratch and won’t be participating in practice.

Murphy has been soaring up draft boards recently, and I mean flying. Word circulating during Shrine Bowl practices was that Murphy would be a top-20 pick and may not make it past the 15th selection.

The Minnesota Vikings, who desperately need a defensive tackle, are said to have a lot of interest in Murphy. The insanely athletic defender, who is expected to test off the charts at the combine, would be a terrific fit for the Vikings defensive scheme.

