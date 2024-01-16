Is Drake Maye to Washington Commanders an imminent move as North Carolina QB gets mired in NFL rumors?

Drake Maye's time with the North Carolina Tar Heels is over. In three seasons with the program, the quarterback has gifted North Carolina fans with memories of individual brilliance they will cherish for years to come. These include his first career start against Florida A&M when he completed 29 of 37 pass attempts for 294 yards and five touchdowns.

The journey ahead of Maye is taking him to the NFL draft, where he is projected as one of the top picks. With the draft slots decided, there's increasing clarity on which player might be heading where at the draft. Drake Maye to Washington Commanders is one of the most-touted projections in the mock drafts.

How imminent is the move?

Is Drake Maye to Washington Commanders an imminent move?

Drake Maye to Washington Commanders is not an imminent or guaranteed move. It is merely a draft projection made by speculators based on the quarterback's draft stock and the team's draft slot. The Commanders will have the No. 2 pick in the draft, and it's a ticket to kick-start the franchise's team rebuild on a solid foundation.

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans is the projected top pick. After Williams, follows Maye and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels. So, according to multiple mock drafts, Maye is the next name expected to be called after Williams.

UNC's Drake Maye

Projections notwithstanding, it is important to note that the draft is not a scripted affair. As such, there can't be an absolute certainty about how it's going to go and which player will get drafted before the other. A lot of factors, known and hidden, will influence the decision of the teams about which players to pick.

For the Washington Commanders, it's time for a rebuild, especially with the arrival of new owners. There are already rumors of a change occurring soon, showing that an overhaul is imminent. A top pick in the draft could set the team on a new path.

For this purpose, Maye should be a good fit. Maye burst onto the college football national scene in 2022 as a redshirt freshman, finishing with 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns passing while rushing for 698 yards and seven touchdowns.

With Maye in the heart of a well-assembled offense, results seem guaranteed. Now, that's one thing the Commanders could use.

