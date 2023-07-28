Is Greg Harbaugh Jr. related to Jim Harbaugh? Taking a closer look at the personal life of Michigan HC

Jim Harbaugh is a name that resonates in the football world, particularly in college football. The Harbaugh name has made marks on both college and pro football.

The family's football legacy was started by the Michigan head coach's dad, Jack Harbaugh and Jim and his brother, John Harbaugh have carried on the legacy excellently. The two were the first pair of brothers to coach in the NFL. They faced each other in the Thanksgiving Classic game in 2011 and the Super Bowl in 2013.

While Jim has since made a return to coaching in college football, John remained in the NFL coaching the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Jim is not the only Harbaugh in college football. Greg Harbaugh Jr. is the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Minnesota. So how are these two related?

Minnesota football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Greg Harbaugh Jr.

Truth is, Jim Harbaugh and Greg Harbaugh Jr are not related. In fact, their last names are only similar in writing. They are actually pronounced differently.

Greg Harbaugh Jr's last name is pronounced HAR-bo while Jim Harbaugh's last name is pronounced Har-baw. That's where all connections between the two end.

A closer look at Jim Harbaugh's personal life

There's another Harbaugh coaching in college football, however. Jim Harbaugh's son Jay Harbaugh is the safeties/special teams coach under his dad at Michigan. Jay is a graduate of Oregon State University and is one of Jim's seven children from two marriages.

His first marriage was to Miah Harbaugh which lasted from 1996 to 2006. With Miah, he has two sons, Jay, and James, who graduated from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater, and Dance. They also have a daughter, Grace, who majors in History of Art at Michigan and plays water polo.

Jim's second wife is Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh. They got married in 2008 and have four children together. Their daughters are named Addison and Katherine, while their two sons are named after their grandfather, Jack, and uncle, John, respectively.

Jim and his family are devout Catholics. He has even volunteered for charity work overseas in Piura, Peru.

Before his foray into coaching, Jim had a long and successful career both at the college level and at the NFL. In college, he played quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines from 1983 to 1986.

After a loaded college career, he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft and went on to have a long pro career, playing for 14 seasons.