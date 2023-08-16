Is Johnny Manziel Jewish? Exploring the ethnicity of the former Texas A&M product

Ever since Netflix released its latest sports documentary about Johnny Manziel, the football community has been filled with questions about the public and personal life of the former Texas A&M quarterback sensation.

Amongst these questions, a point of contention amongst fans has been Manziel's religious beliefs and his faith. So is Johnny Manziel Jewish?

The question first turned up due to Johnny's surname, as Manziel is a commonly used Jewish surname. But in his case, Manziel is a devoted Christian, and he has been relatively open about his faith and religious beliefs.

During his 2012 Heisman acceptance speech, Manziel spoke about the influence of his faith on his success. Here's the excerpt from his Heisman speech:

“I thank God for allowing me to be here and for His grace and love throughout my life.”

He has also stated his favorite verse from the Bible, as he has often quoted Proverbs 3:5-6:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

What is Johnny Manziel's ancestry?

Johnny Manziel has a rich heritage of mixed ancestry. He is originally of Lebanese and Italian descent. Although he was born in Tyler, Texas, his great-great-grandfather left Lebanon to come to the USA in 1907.

Through his Lebanese roots, Manziel's origins can be traced back to the Middle East. As for his Italian ancestry, his mother's roots stem from Italy, adding the final touches to his rich heritage.

Johnny Manziel and his relationships

Birmingham Iron v Memphis Express

Manziel's most prominent relationship was with the model Bre Tiesi. They were married for three years, from 2018 till their divorce in 2021.

The couple started dating in 2016 and were engaged by 2017. They got married in 2018, but soon after, the couple ran into trouble when Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating. The couple announced their split and finalized their divorce in 2021.

Bre Tiesi held a divorce celebration to commemorate their split from each other. Manziel is currently dating social media influencer Kenzie Werner.