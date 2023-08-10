Who are Johnny Manziel's parents Paul and Michelle? All about ex-NFL QB's family

Johnny Manziel has become the talk of the town since the latest edition of Netflix's "Untold" series revealed the truth about what led to the former Heisman Trophy winner's downfall.

The show also spills the beans on the former NFL quarterback's Texas background and his family life.

Johnny was born on December 6, 1992, to Paul and Michelle Manziel as their eldest son. The couple also has a daughter named Meri, who is currently married with two children.

Paul always supported his children and was also a vocal advocate for Johnny to seek treatment when he was facing drug addiction. In 2016, he spoke to ESPN and said:

“I don't know what to say other than my son is a druggie and he needs help. He just hasn't seeked it yet.”

Paul and Michelle worked as bartenders when they became parents to Johnny. However, in order to get a better future for his children, Paul later built houses in addition to selling cars.

Reports claim that Michelle currently works as a realtor for an investment firm called Comanche Trace in Texas.

According to reports, the Manziel family's net worth is a whopping $50 million due to the oil empire built by Johnny’s great-great-grandfather, Bobby Joe Manziel Jr.

Johnny Manziel's NFL career and stats

The Cleveland Browns picked Johnny Manziel in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The quarterback was tipped for success in the league, having won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. However, during his two years in Cleveland, Manziel gained fame for his notorious off-field antics.

Manziel eventually finished with 1,675 passing yards and seven touchdowns on 147 passes across 14 games for the Browns. He also added 259 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground on 46 carries.

In March 2016, Cleveland cut ties with Manziel due to his poor work ethic amid allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend.

Although Manziel hasn't played in the NFL since being released by the Browns, he has had stints with Canadian Football League teams including Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes in 2018.

The quarterback has also been a part of FCF Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League since 2021.