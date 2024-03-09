Is Mike Hart returning to Michigan in 2024? Taking a look at the RB coach's future in Ann Arbor

Michigan's running back coach Mike Hart has been with the team since 2021.

Hart played a major role in Jim Harbaugh's coaching department last season to help the Wolverines emerge as the undefeated national champions.

He also served as an interim coach during Harbaugh's suspension in the second half of the Michigan vs UNLV game.

With the departure of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been named the next coach of the Wolverines. So, is Mike Hart returning to coach in Ann Arbor under Moore in 2024?

Is Mike Hart returning to Michigan in 2024?

No. As per reports, Mike Hart is not returning to Ann Arbor to be a part of Sherrone Moore's coaching staff.

His two-year contract also expired in January after the 2023 season. So far, there's no official news of Hart signing a new contract with the Michigan Wolverines.

While no official statement made by the program, the absence of Hart from the facility and the absence of a new contract l, reports suggesting his departure from the program. His three-season stint in Ann Arbor has finally come to an end.

During his stint in Ann Arbor, Mike Hart's rushing attacks led the Wolverines to three-straight Big Ten titles. He has also been a key figure in the development of talents like Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins and Donovan Edwards who were key players during last season's national championship victory.

Mike Hart's playing career with the Michigan Wolverines

Hart has a long-term relationship with the program and Ann Arbor. Before beginning his coaching career, the 37-year-old was a running back for the Wolverines for four seasons.

Hart played for the Wolverines from 2004 to 2007. During his four-season stint, he set the school record for most rushing yards, with 5,040, and 41 rushing touchdowns.

He also won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award in 2004, recording 1,455 rushing yards and 34 TD passes.

As Moore figures out Hart's replacement on his coaching staff, it will be interesting to see what's next for the 37-year-old.

Do you think there's a possibility that Hart will join Jim Harbaugh in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers? Let's know your thoughts below.

