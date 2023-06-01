Is Mycah Pittman related to Michael Pittman? The Utah transfer's family explored

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman recently completed a transfer move from Florida State to Utah. This came after he had spent three years at Oregon from 2019 to 2021.

Pittman's move to Utah has been described by analysts as an important addition to the Utes. Utah is coming off a Pac-12 championship and an appearance at the Rose Bowl, finishing with a 10-4 record and a No. 10 ranking.

Mycah Pittman and Michael Pittman's relationship

Former NFL running back Michael Pittman is Mycah Pittman's father. Michael Pittman played in the NFL for 11 seasons after starring at Fresno State University.

In his four seasons at Fresno State, he rushed for 3,017 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 1997, he was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference first team. He was drafted in the fourth round in 1998 by the Arizona Cardinals.

He later played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos. While playing for the Buccaneers, he won Super Bowl XXXVII.

Mycah Pittman is Michael Pittman's second son. His first son, Michael Jr, is also a football player. He plays in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts.

Beyond being a father, Pittman is also a great model for his son Mycah. He must have instilled the virtues of hard work, dedication and perseverance in his children.

Mycah Pittman's siblings

The Pittman family is indeed a family of athletes. Mycah has siblings who are all involved in sports. His elder brother, Michael, played for USC before being drafted in the second round in 2022 by the Colts.

Mycah's sister, Mykava, competes in the long jump and triple jump for USC. She won two state championships in the long jump and three in the triple.

Jordanne Pitmann plays football in high school as a wide receiver and defensive back. Rated as a two-star recruit, he has committed to the University of Nevada in Las Vegas

It is not a coincidence that only one family should produce several successful athletes. It is, instead, a result of the strong foundation of family tradition and habits which their parents laid. Michael Pittman and LaTonya Pittman are excellent examples for their children to emulate.

