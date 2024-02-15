Is the Pac-12 over? Looking at latest developments around George Kliavkoff and various conference realignment possibilities 

The Pac-12 Conference is going through some serious reconfiguration, as the league is in the process of getting rid of their current commissioner George Kliavkoff.

With just two teams in the conference, the league is not officially over but is as close to the end as we have ever seen the Conference of Champions.

Is the Pac-12 over?

The Pac-12 Conference has been one of the premier conferences in college athletics for decades.

However, the failure to establish a media rights deal while the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans were heading to the Big Ten Conference sent smoke into the air for the conference.

A conference cannot survive without the revenue generated from its media rights deal. As media rights continued to increase, the conference continued to overvalue itself with the departure of arguably its two biggest brands.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff had a few offers on the table, including a rights renewal from ESPN, but continued to ask for a significant increase, and the media company walked away from negotiations.

The Pac-12 was unable to find the money they were hoping to land, so it quickly became a sinking ship. With more teams eventually leaving the conference, it's now down to just the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars.

The the two universities reckon they can resurrect the Conference of Champions and make it back to what it was, but the reality is a lot more bleak than they seem to understand.

With no media rights deal and just two teams in the conference, they need to either recruit quickly or merge for their survival. Right now, Washington State and Oregon State are not generating any money from a television/media rights deal for the 2024 season, and that's going to impact them significantly.

It's going to be a process, as they could merge with a conference like the Mountain West Conference, and as the owners of the intellectual property of the Confernece of Champions, they could also rebrand the conference. Things are not completely over yet, but it seems like they are on life support.

