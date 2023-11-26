Is Ryan Day on the hot seat? Ohio State HC's coaching rumors, future at Columbus explored

Ryan Day has led Ohio State to another brilliant season in 2023. However, losing to Michigan in the final game this season has placed the coach under fire. This marks Day's third consecutive loss to the Wolverines.

Even with an impressive overall record of 56-7 at the helm of the Buckeyes, Day has been unable to guide the team to the Big Ten title game in three seasons. Critics in Columbus are already calling for the end of his tenure in charge of the program following the latest loss to Michigan.

Is Ryan Day on the hot seat?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Yes, Ryan Day is expected to be on the hot seat after another brutal loss to long-term rivals Michigan. Ohio State also missed out on the Big Ten championship due to this loss. However, several analysts believe the job of Ryan Day is safe at Columbus and will be back next season.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer noted that Day's job is not threatened. Speaking on Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" broadcast after the game on Saturday, Meyer expressed his certainty about the security of Day's job. However, he clarified that he will be under intense scrutiny within Columbus.

"No, [Ryan Day] is not under fire," Meyer said. "As far as job security, no, he's not. The reality is, is he under fire? Yeah, he is. He lives in Columbus, Ohio, and he's the Ohio State head football coach. And that's real.”

“You just feel for the families, you feel for Ryan Day's family. But it's a big-boy business. He's a big boy. He'll handle it, come back, and you know what, go back in January, get back to work, find a way to beat the Wolverines. That's the whole focus."

During his tenure as Ohio State head coach, Meyer maintained a perfect 7-0 record against Michigan. He has set a standard in the program that his former offensive coordinator isn't living up to.

Will Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff?

Following the loss to Michigan on Saturday, the chances of Ohio State playing in the College Football Playoff are very slim. This depends on the number of teams who remain unbeaten and will play for their conference championship.

Ryan Day has notably reached the College Football Playoff in three of his four seasons with the program. The Buckeyes were No. 1 in the first ranking released by the CFP Committee. If they miss out on the postseason tournament, they will join Missouri as the other who failed to make the playoff after leading the initial ranking. If Ryan Day does end up getting fired he would join a long list of notable names to be relieved of their duties this season.