College football coaches fired 2023: List of all the HCs who got the axe by schools

The 2023 college football season has brought loads of excitement to fans countrywide. It’s been filled with action, dramas and spectacles worthy of an epic athletic storyline. There’s still more to enjoy as the season draws closer to an end.

Like every other college football season, not every head coach who started it was in charge of their program at the end. A couple of coaches have been shown the exit door due to poor performances, while some others were fired amid scandal.

This article will examine the list of college football head coaches fired in 2023.

#1, Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Pat Fitzgerald was the first head coach to lose his job in 2023. He was shown the exit door before the season following a hazing scandal that rocked the Northwestern football program.

Fitzgerald was earlier suspended for two weeks by Northwestern. However, he later got fired by the program following outbursts on social media on the earlier decision. He is in a legal battle with the university, seeking $130 million in damages.

#2, Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Mel Tucker was fired by Michigan State in September with cause due to an ongoing university inquiry into a sexual misconduct complaint filed by sexual violence activist Brenda Tracy.

The Spartans suspended Tucker for two games into the season before being shown the exit door on September 27th. Michigan State aims to avoid paying Tucker the remaining $79 million in his contract by firing him for cause.

#3, Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Following six seasons of underwhelming performances, Texas A&M decided to part ways with Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies brought in Fisher in 2018, and he's performed below expectations.

The dismissal of coach Fisher by Texas A&M marks a shift in coaching buyouts in college football. The Aggies are set to pay Fisher $79 million, nearly three times the record buyout for a coach in the landscape.

#4, Andy Avalos, Boise State

Andy Avalos was relieved of his duty on November 12 by Boise State following an underwhelming season. The decision came after a 42-14 loss to New Mexico.

The move was prompted by the Broncos’ 5-5 record and the looming threat of the program experiencing its first losing season since 1997. He was notably the Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2022 after leading the Broncos to a 10-4 season.

#5, Zach Arnett, Mississippi State

Zach Arnett took over as Mississippi State head coach in an interim capacity ahead of the 2022 ReliaQuest Bowl after Mike Leach was hospitalized. He got the job permanently following the death of Leach.

Following an underwhelming first season as head coach, Arnett was fired by the program. He led the Bulldogs to a 4-6 record at the time. The university dismissed him on November 13th.