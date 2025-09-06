  • home icon
  Is Ryan Williams playing tonight vs UL Monroe? Injury update on Alabama WR for Week 2

Is Ryan Williams playing tonight vs UL Monroe? Injury update on Alabama WR for Week 2

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 15:06 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Is Ryan Williams playing tonight vs UL Monroe? Injury update on Alabama WR for Week 2 - Source: Imagn

Ryan Williams has been in the spotlight for the No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide heading into their Week 2 game against UL Monroe on Saturday. The wideout took a hit in the Tide's Week 1 game against Florida State, and fans want to know if Williams will suit up to face the Warhawks.

Is Alabama WR Ryan Williams playing tonight vs. UL Monroe?

Alabama WR Ryan Williams
Alabama WR Ryan Williams- Source: Imagn

Ryan Williams is ruled out for Alabama's Week 2 game against UL Monroe on Saturday. The wideout suffered a concussion in the Tide's season-opener against Florida State and remains in protocol.

Williams took a hit from Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 game. The Alabama sophomore remained on the ground after the play before the training staff rushed to check on him.

Ultimately, Williams got up and walked to the locker room himself. The Tide WR did not return to the game as FSU won 31-17.

Williams had five receptions for 30 years against Florida State. He was one of the more effective wideouts for Alabama before his injury.

During the week, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer offered an update on Williams.

“Ryan Williams is coming along, day to day,” DeBoer said. “He’s been on the practice field going through — he’s doing the normal protocol and coming along nicely. That’s probably the best way to explain it.”

However, Williams has not recovered in time from his concussion to face the Warhawks on Saturday.

How to watch UL Monroe vs. Alabama game? TV channel and live stream details

The UL Monroe vs. Alabama game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also live-stream the matchup on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the UL Monroe vs. Alabama Week 2 game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
  • Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

