Is Shedeur Sanders an NFL prospect? 2024 Draft projection for the Jackson State University QB

Shedeur Sanders is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, one of the greatest players to play the game. As such, Shedeur must have had immense pressure growing up, and even more now that he is the star quarterback at JSU and being coached by his father.

If Shedeur is under pressure, he's certainly not showing it, with the second-year college QB throwing rings around his competition.

Shedeur is as solid an NFL prospect as they come, with the JSU shot caller getting better and better. If you thought he was good last year, you should check out his performances this season with the second-year amateur leading JSU to yet another Cricket Celebration Bowl. There they look to complete the perfect season against rivals NCCU.

Shedeur Sanders will have his name called in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Why? Because he is just that good.

Sanders is currently playing in his second year of college, meaning he is about to enter his last year of compulsory college play. Following the 2023 college season, Sanders will be eligible to be selected as a member of the 2024 NFL draft class. While every one of the scout draft boards is worth looking at, a few names will catch the eye, like Sanders.

The reasons for that are that Sanders is one heck of a player, has a hall-of-fame-worthy surname, and is an advertiser's dream. All the Sanders kids grew up in and around the NFL, with Shedeur looking the likeliest to be a success story in the big league.

Shedeur Sanders 2022 Season Stats

Sanders has done his 2024 NFL Draft chances a world of good with his stellar play. First, he had an excellent freshman season at JSU, winning the Jerry Rice Award. Sanders also shot-called Jackson State University on their way to winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021.

This season has been even better, with Shedeur Sanders leading JSU to an unbeaten record and improving in all major statistical categories. The 2024 NFL Draft hopeful has recorded 3,063 yards, 32 touchdowns, and a mere six interceptions in 11 games.

