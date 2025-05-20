"It was just unmatched for me": When Sherrone Moore recalled his glorious days under legendary coach as a young GA

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore had a mixed first season in charge of the Wolverines after taking over from Jim Harbaugh, who departed for the NFL at the start of last year. Most recently, the Wolverines revealed that their second-year coach would serve a self-imposed two-game ban for his role in the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the program in 2023.

Before Moore became the coach of the Wolverines and had taken on the after-effects of the Harbaugh era scandal, he played for legendary coach Bob Stoops as an offensive guard for the Oklahoma Sooners between 2006 and 2007.

During a June 2024 segment of the "Big Noon Conversations" with Joel Klatt, Moore revealed what he learned from Stoops on how to be a coach.

"It was just unmatched at the time for me, seeing him (Stoops), seeing him in his element and what he did on a daily basis to make our team great, the motivational factors, motivational speeches, and things he would say to us on a daily basis were super special," Moore said (18:50). "But for sure, Coach Stoops, he's a legend, and somebody I'll never forget the things I learned from him."

Sherrone Moore reveals lessons from Jim Harbaugh

After playing for Bob Stoops in Oklahoma, Sherrone Moore was a graduate assistant for Louisville coach Steve Kragthorpe at the Cardinals between 2009 and 2011. He was promoted to the tight ends coach in 2013, a role that he reprised for the Central Michigan Chippewas until 2017.

In 2018, Moore was hired as the tight ends coach on Jim Harbaugh's staff in Michigan, and three years later, he rose to the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator roles.

During the 2024 segment of "The Big Noon Conversations," the ambitious Moore revealed the lessons he learned from Harbaugh.

"This is most recent, man just always will never be afraid to be different," Moore said. "Never be afraid to venture out and try things that you've never done. Just because they haven't been done or you haven't done it doesn't mean it's the right way.

"Just because you did it that way doesn't mean you should do it that way again, like, you know, always challenge yourself and challenge other people. And I think I really grew with Coach and challenging myself but also challenging others in a positive way."

In 2023, Sherrone Moore got a mid-season audition for the Michigan Wolverines job when the Big Ten suspended Jim Harbaugh for the games against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes for his role in the sign-stealing scandal.

Moore won all three games, and Harbaugh led the Wolverines to the national championship win a few weeks later, after which Moore got the top job when Harbaugh took the LA Chargers job.

