  • College Football
  "It's the arrogance of it all": UNC source throws shade at Bill Belichick's inability to replicate NFL success in college with blunt remark

"It's the arrogance of it all": UNC source throws shade at Bill Belichick's inability to replicate NFL success in college with blunt remark

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:43 GMT
TCU v North Carolina - Source: Getty
"It's the arrogance of it all": UNC source throws shade at Bill Belichick's inability to replicate NFL success in college with blunt remark (Credits: Getty)

Bill Belichick is five games into his UNC coaching career, and there are questions about the possibility of replicating his NFL success in the collegiate scene. In an article published on The Athletic on Friday, a Tar Heels source threw shade on the chances of Belichick achieving success in the NCAA.

"It’s the arrogance of it all," the university source said. "Because they had success in the NFL (National Football League) — and by they, I mean Belichick only they (thought) they could come in and replicate that without knowing how college football works.”

The Tar Heels are 2-3 to start the season, and they have their work cut out to gain bowl game eligibility. It's a far cry from the playoff hopes that some fans tooted after Belichick was hired in December 2024.

Belichick won eight Super Bowl rings (six as head coach and two as an assistant) in his NFL career. However, this is his first job at the collegiate level, and a new experience for a figure who has conquered the professional football scene.

Bill Belichick and UNC deny exit rumors

The start of Bill Belichick's tenure with UNC has been so turbulent that reports emerged of him potentially buying out his contract and picking up a new job. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal in December 2024.

Belichick and the Tar Heels have since come out to deny such reports.

"I’m fully committed to UNC Football and the program we’re building here," Belichick said.
The Tar Heels released the following statement:

It's still early days in Belichick's tenure, and there's ample time for the defensive guru to implement his principles in the program. The Tar Heels have a set of winnable games before the season ends. These games include fixtures against Syracuse, Stanford, Wake Forest and NC State.

Wins in the above-mentioned games will earn the Tar Heels a bowl game slot. Bill Belichick could build from there and potentially take the team to a playoff berth in the future. The iconic head coach is still in the first year of a five-year deal.

Nick Igbokwe

