“It's not just about him being Deion Sanders' son”: Ryan Clark drops blunt statement on Shedeur Sanders’ “arrogant” attitude narrative

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, has been in the spotlight as one of the most talked-about players in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Ad

While Shedeur was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick during the 2024 college football season, his draft stock has gone significantly lower in the last couple of months, with him possibly going at the No. 6 overall spot.

Many individuals predict Shedeur's reduced draft stock to be because of his "arrogant" and "brash" attitude; this narrative surfaced after the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine when a quarterbacks coach shared his blunt thoughts on the Colorado star, expressing his concern with drafting players that already have access to Sanders' level of fame and money.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talking about this situation, analyst Ryan Clark offered his insight:

"You do hear the word arrogant. Why is he arrogant? Because he won't walk into the meeting and bend the knee, or he won't sit in the meeting and question himself or his abilities or his knowledge and experience in the game. I don't believe that that's arrogance. I want a quarterback that's so mature.

Ad

"We all know that it's not just about him being Deion Sanders' son. It's about the bravado he carries. It's about the fact that he looks a certain way. It is about the fact that the color of his skin sometimes at that position can be questioned, and I believe Shedeur Sanders is going to have to deal with that until he gets on the field."

Ad

Shedeur Sanders sends bold message to NFL teams considering drafting him

The Colorado star caught fans' attention when he was asked how he would handle the situation if he gets drafted by a team like the Cleveland Browns, who are currently struggling.

To which Shedeur replied by saying he has already done it two times, once at Jackson State and once at Colorado.

Ad

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Sanders said on Feb. 28, via SI. "So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

When Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime took over Colorado in 2023, they took the program from a 1-11 season in 2022 to a 4-8 season in 2023 to finally a successful 9-4 season in the 2024 college football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback