"This starts with Deion Sanders" - ESPN analyst tears into Shedeur Sanders "smear campaign" trying hurt Colorado QB's draft stock

With Shedeur Sanders' draft stock continuing to fluctuate based on reports about his temperament, one ESPN analyst thinks that Deion Sanders' polarizing nature is what is driving this news cycle. Louis Riddick went on the Dan Patrick Show and said that the Hall-of-Famer divides opinion because of a larger-than-life approach to the game, which got him the moniker Prime Time.

Dan Patrick asked his guest why such reports are coming in, posing the query,

“Where is this negativity coming from? It feels like it was a smear campaign …”

And Riddick believes that the genesis of the problem is dislike for Deion Sanders and it then percolates down to Shedeur Sanders, commenting,

"That’s where it starts — it doesn’t even start with Shedeur, this starts with his father (Deion) and then it just trickles down to him."

The analyst also said that he is frustrated with the discourse that most potential rookie draftees go through. There is a habit to declare some players as a surefire success in the NFL while others are declared a bust even before they take a single NFL snap. He said,

“You’re either a Hall of Famer, or you suck"

Louis Riddick highlights Deion Sanders' fatherly approach to son Shedeur Sanders

Louis Riddick went on to say that he thinks Shedeur Sanders is very smart based on the games he has attended and called. The analyst said that he likes the way the Colorado quarterback would often process the play. He also praised the player's leadership qualities and nimbleness in the pocket.

However, his bravery is an underrated aspect where Riddick said that he could see Deion Sanders almost pleading with his son to throw the ball way. The analyst continued,

“Shedeur is very smart, he can process like hell, he’s a good leader, he’s got good feet in the pocket. He throws a great ball, he has a lot of anticipation, and he’s tough as hell. He got the crap beat out of him at Colorado. I was at games and calling games where I’m sitting there looking at Deion, who is pleading, ‘Throw the ball away.’"

Louis Riddick concluded by saying that there is not much to worry about for any team that drafts Shedeur Sanders. Saying that he felt Deion Sanders' shadow was bogging him down, he predicted that the quarterback will not do too shabbily in the NFL. He said,

“He’ll be just fine.”

Whether NFL scouts agree with the former Washington and Philadelphia scout remains to be seen.

