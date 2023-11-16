Jason Whitlock drops his take on Stephen A. Smith lobbying for Deion Sanders to Texas A&M move as Coach Prime becomes center of attention

As sure as the sun rises in the East, Jason Whitlock had something to say about Stephen A. Smith lobbying for Deion Sanders to be appointed to the vacant Texas A&M head coach job after Jimbo Fisher was fired.

Recently, on an episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Smith spoke about Sanders potentially taking up the vacant Texas A&M job.

"Deion Sanders in the SEC with that vault that they have available to them, with them hogs that he could recruit, 'cause he doesn't have them at Colorado and he ain't gonna get 'em," Smith said.

"I don't think they'll do it, but Texas A&M, Prime Time Deion Sanders in the SEC, that needs to happen."

The ever-controversial Jason Whitlock, on an episode of "Fearless," was quick to respond to Smith's comments about the move.

"Deion Sanders looks good in a cowboy hat. That’s about the only thing that qualifies him to take over in College Station, but that’s not stopping ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith from lobbying for Coach Prime to ride off into the SEC."

The Jason Whitlock - Stephen A. Smith beef

Jason Whitlock and Stephen A. Smith worked together at ESPN, but there's no love lost between the pair, as has been evidenced by the numerous verbal spats the pair have been engaged in.

A month ago, on an episode of the "Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith insulted Whitlock.

“I will not deny it,” Smith said, “I think he’s a fat, no-good bastard who I despise to the core. That is not Marcellus Wiley I’m talking about. It ain’t hard to figure out who the hell I’m talking about."

A few days later, in an episode of "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," Whitlock responded to Smith's comments.

"That's a cowardly move," Whitlock said. "That's a move of a person who doesn't want to engage in this fight with Marcellus and Max Kellerman. 'Go fight Jason Whitlock, everybody. Leave me alone.'"

"Seed of the devil, really? Come on now," Whitlock continued. "I'm the seed of the devil because I criticize you and other people in the media who make a living criticizing other people and other athletes? You can't take it? Silly. That's unhealthy.

The drama between Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock seems to erupt every few weeks, and with both personalities in possession of podcasts, it seems unlikely that it will be the last time we hear from the pair.