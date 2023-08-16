Johnny Manziel's Nike Contract: Multiyear endorsement deal that ended with his Browns' career

Former Cleveland Browns star Johnny Manziel has been a cash cow since he took the college football world by storm. Brand endorsements poured in as he captured the hearts and minds of a nation.

One of the biggest endorsement deals he signed was with Nike. He penned a multi-year deal in 2014, and the hype of being picked No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the draft made him a huge signing.

Nike sold more Manziel jerseys in his rookie NFL season than any other Browns player. 'Money Manziel' shirts named after his iconic celebration sold like hotcakes. Nike had an agreement with Johnny Manziel to use his trademarked nickname, 'Johnny Football,' and it made for a good slogan.

The speculation that Nike would drop him began in January 2016 when an insider said they were considering letting him go due to his issues off the field. The source said:

"We are worried about him and hope things will turn around in the right direction ... but we are on the fence if (our relationship) will continue."

When a grand jury was convened to investigate whether the misdemeanor assault charges against Johnny Manziel for assaulting Colleen Crowley had merit, time was up. The Browns waived him, and Nike terminated the deal.

Johnny Manziel's relationship with brands

Johnny Manziel did not only have a brand deal with Nike, but they were his biggest endorsement.

Panini America signed him during his rookie year, which is a big deal for most football players. Manziel also had contracts with MusclePharm and Nissan, who dropped him after a scandal-hit season.

His agent, Erik Burkhardt, also got him lucrative one-off deals with Snickers and McDonalds for commercials.

Manziel's marketing agent, Maverick Carter of the LRMR Agency, was the first domino to fall, dropping him in January 2016.

"We've decided to end our formal business relationship with Johnny," Carter said. "I will continue to support and advise him as a friend, however, because Johnny needs to focus on personal growth, the next phase of his career and because LRMR continues to expand beyond marketing, we made the mutual decision that it was best to terminate our business relationship."

From there, it was all downhill. He was dropped by his long-term agent, Erik Burkhardt, and waived by the Cleveland Browns. His next agent, Drew Rosenhaus, dropped him after representing him briefly.

During his time playing for Texas A&M, he was investigated by the NCAA for selling his autographs, allegedly making $33,000.