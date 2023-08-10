Who was Johnny Manziel's agent Erik Burkhardt? Everything you need to know

On Tuesday, August 8th, the latest Netflix documentary centered around Johnny Manziel, "Untold: Johnny Football" debuted. When word of the documentary spread online, former Manziel's agent Erik Burkhardt revealed an in-depth account of his former client's pre-NFL Draft workout with the Cleveland Browns.

The football division of Roc Nation Sports is co-headed by Erik Burkhardt. He has 18 years of experience as a licensed football agent. His undergraduate studies were completed at Texas Tech University, and his master's degree in sports administration was earned at St. Thomas University in Miami.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“I’m gonna chuck a gallon of water of fucking water, I’ll piss this shit out, trust me,”… pic.twitter.com/2jk8Bd2UDg JUST INSANE: Former Heisman award winner Johnny Manziel's agent, @ErikBurkhardt planned to have Johnny's father fake a heart attack in order to avoid the drug test at the combine“I’m gonna chuck a gallon of water of fucking water, I’ll piss this shit out, trust me,”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Burkhardt has worked out deals worth more than $500 million and has acted as an agent for several top-10 NFL draft selections.

Kyler Murray, Tyree Wilson, Bradley Chubb, Drake London, Frank Clark, Marcus Maye, Germain Pratt, Tyler Higbee, Irv Smith Jr., Captain Munnerlyn, Jordyn Brooks, Johnny Manziel, Devin Duvernay, Saquon Barkley, Terence Steele, Gabe Davis, Jamel Dean, Brandon Jones, and Kliff Kingsbury are some of his most well-known former and current clients.

Burkhardt has repeatedly emphasized throughout his career how crucial it is for him to keep a good relationship with the front desk across the NFL. He claimed he felt he could not be sincere with league staff that Johnny Manziel would be effective on and off the playing turf when his personal life began running afoul of the law and turning into a media feed, and the two parted ways.

After Manziel got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and was charged with misdemeanor assault, Burkhardt dropped Manziel as a client. This was the culminating act in a series of bizarre actions by Manziel that led to the Cleveland Browns waiving him.

Reid @RVAReid This Johnny Manziel Untold is crazy lol. They were trying to keep him sober leading up to the draft and he was like Denzel in Flight.

Johnny Manziel's Netflix documentary reveals he didn't watch any NFL tape

The newly released documentary exposed Johnny Manziel's unorthodox method of preparation. Manziel and Erik Burkhardt both made the frank admission that Manziel never saw any tape throughout his two years with the Cleveland Browns.

Burkhardt continued by pointing out that Manziel's tablet, which the Browns had given him, was used to monitor the duration of drills or game footage, which displayed "0.00" minutes watched.

These disclosures provide insight into the reasons why the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback had difficulty turning his brilliant Texas A&M undergraduate career into NFL glory.