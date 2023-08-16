What can be said about Johnny Manziel that hasn't been said already? Well, today, we want to answer a question. How fast was Johnny Manziel? For that, we need to go down memory lane and check his stats, especially his 40-yard dash.

But first, let's remember his college career.

As a freshman in 2012, Manziel took the SEC by storm leading the Texas A&M Aggies to a 10-2 regular season that included an impressive victory against the No.1 team in the nation, and perennial SEC boogeyman, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Manziel went on to win the coveted Heisman Trophy, alongside being the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the AP's College Football Player of the Year. He became the fifth player, and only ever freshman, to pass for 3000 yards and rush for 1000 yards in a season.

Simply put, he was "Johnny Football." Now let's see what made him one of the fastest QBs at the time.

What was Johnny Manziel's 40-yard dash time?

Manziel vs. Missouri

Johnny Manziel's 40-yard dash time at the 2014 NFL Combine was a stunning 4.68 seconds, a great 40-yard dash for a quarterback. He ranked fourth in his position among the QBs of the 2014 combine.

Manziel also clocked at 4.63 and 4.56 in unofficial attempts at the 40-yard dash, per the Bleacher Report. While not as impressive as Anthony Richardson's Combine numbers this year, Johnny Manziel's performance at the time put him above the likes of Blake Bortles.

Johnny Manziel Combine Measurements

Manziel vs. Alabama

At 6'0", weighing 207 lbs (94 Kg), an arm length of 31 3/8’’, and a hand size of 9 7/8’, Johny Manziel was given an athleticism score of 71 at the 2014 NFL Combine. That put him third among players in his position that year but pales compared to Cam Newton's 89 score at the 2012 combine.

As mentioned, Manziel's official 40-yard dash time was 4.68 seconds, and he also recorded a broad jump of 9’ 5’’ and a vertical jump of 31.5’’.

In 2014, Manziel's 40-yard dash was considered very important due to his playing style as a dual-threat QB and an important measurement of his ability to adapt to the NFL. His 40-yard dash time was considered good enough by the Cleveland Browns, who selected him as the 22nd overall draft pick of 2014.

Who has the fastest 40-yard dash as a QB?

Manziel became a Cleveland Brown with disappointing results

While Johnny Manziel's 40-yard dash was deemed good enough for his year, the truth is that his time isn't even close to being the fastest ever by a quarterback. That honor goes to the former Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Vick, who at the 2001 NFL Combine clocked at 4.33 at the 40-yard dash.

The fastest-ever 40-yard dash? 4.22 by WR John Ross (University of Washington and Cincinnati Bengals) at the 2017 NFL Combine.

