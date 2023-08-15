Johnny Manziel's sister shares heartwarming post for former Texas A&M star amid public backlash over NCAA controversies

Johnny Manziel has become a topic of discussion after the Netflix series “Untold: Johnny Football” shed light on his life on and off the gridiron.

Though his personal life has remained private, Manziel’s sister Meri Manziel has caught the attention of fans. After all, the former Texas A&M dual-threat quarterback is like a lingering name in college football.

Meri-Margaret Manziel Malechek is a 2013 alumni of Allen University. After this, she studied at Texas A&M, where her brother Johnny Manziel won the 2012 Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman.

Recently, Manziel's sister took to Instagram to share a post dedicated to her brother. She wrote:

"Bubba, I hope you know how proud I am of you and how proud I am to be your sister. You are my best friend. I want to say thank(s) for this life, without you would not be where I am today. You have a heart of gold, and my girls adore you. I know life isn’t always easy, but just know that god always has a plan.

"The memories we’ve made and the things we’ve been through have shaped us into the people we are today, and I’m pretty proud of that. You’re an angel to me and a blessing to this world. Never forget that. Love you always."

Johnny Manziel was a top talent coming out of college into the NFL. But after being drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns, his career was short, playing for only two seasons in the league. But Johnny Manziel's sister continues being proud of his achievements in his life.

Johnny Manziel's remarks on Reggie Bush’s Heisman snub

Like Manziel, Reggie Bush was also a human highlight reel during college. His best season was in 2005, with 1,740 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

But then, the NCAA rules did not allow players to make money through NIL deals. This led to Bush voluntarily giving up his Heisman in 2010.

Although the rules have changed with regard to NIL deals back in 2021, Bush's Heisman trophy was not reinstated. Even Manziel was also accused of allegedly profiting by signing autographs after winning the award in 2012. But his Heisman trophy was not snubbed like Reggie Bush's.

Instead, the FCF Zapper quarterback received a suspension. And now, Manziel has spoken up about how the decision taken by the NCAA for Bush was not acceptable.

"There is nothing I want to see more than for Reggie to get his Heisman back. I think what the NCAA did in that situation is complete bull***t. He is one of the best college football players in history and deserves to be on that stage with us every year," Manziel said.

Fans have also voiced for justice in Reggie Bush’s case. And now, one can only wait to see if his Heisman Trophy will be reinstated.