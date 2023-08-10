Johnny Manziel is sort of a household name in college football. It's hard to forget the way he burst into the college football scene featuring for the Texas A&M Aggies as a freshman in 2012. Not only did he break into the Aggies team as the starting quarterback, he delivered perhaps the most incredible freshman season in college football history.

Much is known about Manziel's problematic character off the field and how it affected his career. But his private life has remained a bit more elusive.

For instance, not many know about Manziel's family and the fact that he has a beautiful younger sister named Meri.

Below is everything you need to know about Johnny Manziel's sister, Meri-Margaret Manziel Malechek.

Who is Johnny Manziel's sister, Meri Manziel?

Meri went to Allen Academy where she graduated in 2013. From there she proceeded to Texas A&M University where her brother was then studying and a part of the football program.

She left Texas A&M in 2015. She has worked at Loggins Restaurant. She became a realtor at Lone Star Realty Group/Compass in College Station, Texas in 2018.

She got married in 2018 to Ty Malechek and they have two kids together.

Throughout his troubled career and struggles, Johnny Manziel has enjoyed the support of his family, especially his sister Meri. Meri has never hidden her love and admiration for her brother and her Instagram is saturated with pictures of him.

Johnny Manziel's college football career

After Manziel redshirted his first year in college, he took the college football world by storm in his freshman season. He completed 295 passes for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,410 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He set the NCAA record as the first freshman and fifth player to pass for 3000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He also reached the mark earlier than any other player with two games.

Manziel finished his freshman season claiming the SEC Freshman of the Year Award and the College Football Performance National Freshman of the Year Award. Moreover, he won the Davey O'Brien Award and the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first freshman to win either award.

Despite controversies off the field, Manziel continued his strong performance in his sophomore season. He completed 300 passes for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns. He compiled a less impressive 759 rushing yards for nine touchdowns.

Manziel decided to forego his junior season and enter the NFL draft and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 22nd overall pick.