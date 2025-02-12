“Keeps it on the back of your shoulder”: When Alabama star Jalen Hurts used the Clemson loss as motivation to win

Jalen Hurts had a unique way to motivate himself after Alabama's disappointing national championship game loss to Clemson during the 2015 season. The Crimson Tide suffered a 35-31 loss to the Tigers in a thriller at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Following the defeat, Jalen Hurts had the picture of Clemson celebrating with the national championship trophy as his screensaver throughout the next season. It was a reminder for him of what the goal looks like. He spoke to the press about the unconventional screensaver.

"We're obviously all on our phones all the time," Hurts said. "Every time I unlock it, it's kind of a reminder. It kind of humbles me and keeps me motivated.

"It's not a grudge at all," Hurts said. "It's just something that keeps it on the back of your shoulder like, yeah, it's still there. Remember why you're doing it because, at the end of the day, the goal for this team is to win the national championship."

Alabama went on to win the national championship that season. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the national championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Jalen Hurts adopted the screensaver strategy for the Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts employed the same motivation strategy he used during his day at Alabama before leading the Eagles to Super Bowl glory on Sunday.

He had a wallpaper of himself walking off the field in the raining confetti following the loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl.

"The goal is to win," Hurts said in his appearance on ‘Rich Eisen Show’ ahead of the Super Bowl. "I don't need a screensaver to remind me of anything, but it's there. Let's just see if it changes."

Two years later, Hurts has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title. The quarterback orchestrated a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the same opponent they had lost to in the 2023 edition, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"Things come right on time," Hurts said. "The last time around, it wasn't our time; it wasn't my time. Sometimes, you have to accept you have to wait your turn. Dealing with everything that came with it the last Super Bowl is.

"You still kind of leave it empty a little bit because as great as a performance as it was, it wasn't enough to win. And I think going through those emotions and processing those things and processing that experience lit a great flame in me and enhanced my desire to win."

Jalen Hurts secured redemption in Super Bowl LIX with an emphatic victory over the Chiefs. That triumph came after a period of introspection and growth following their Super Bowl loss to the same team in 2023.

