Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

The Liberty Flames served up a thrilling midweek clash against Jacksonville State Gamecocks during Week 6 of college football action to romp their way into bowl eligibility.

Liberty first played against Jacksonville State in 1981 and lost that road game 64-0. But how have they fared against each other historically since then? We take a look below.

Liberty Flames and Jacksonville State Gamecocks H2H and notable records

There was a 34-year hiatus in the Flames vs. Gamecocks contest after the two teams met in 1981 and 1982 until they faced off again in 2016.

The games between the two teams have brought one win for the Flames versus four wins for the Gamecocks. Three of those games have been played in Jacksonville versus two in Lynchburg.

The Flames beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-13 in their latest matchup in Week 6 of college football action.

The Liberty Flames story, FCS to FBS

The Liberty Flames play in the Conference USA at the Williams Stadium, Lynchburg. The Flames were previously in the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) before transitioning to the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) in 2019. In 2020, the Flames entered the AP Poll as a ranked side for the first time in their history.

This season, they are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Conference USA play after their thrilling win against the Gamecocks. The Flames are led by sensational quarterback Kaidon Salter, who has carried them to a fifth consecutive year of bowl eligibility.

There was bad news for the CFB fraternity when the Flames announced the death of their 19-year-old lineman, Tajh Boyd, in August.

Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell released a statement after the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community," Chadwell said. "We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

The Jacksonville State story

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks play in the Conference USA and their home games at the Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

The team competed in the Ohio Valley Conference until 2021, when a proposed move to the Atlantic Sun Conference fell through, and they accepted to join the Conference USA in the FBS.

The Gamecocks won one NCAA Division II championship in 1992 under coach Bill Burgess.

With both the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Liberty Flames now in the C-USA, their clashes will definitely become more regular, and they have the chance to build a modern-day conference rivalry.