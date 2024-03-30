"Lips are pink, your girl love 'em": Potential No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams claps back at critics with his cheeky response to viral fashion choices

Quarterback Caleb Williams brushed off online criticism after his appearance at the USC women's basketball game on Monday went viral.

Sporting a pink phone case and clear nails (though some mistakenly thought they were painted), Williams became the target of jokes for some on social media. However, a video posted by USC athletic director Gavin Morris captured Caleb Williams' response to the chatter.

In the clip, Williams clarifies the details of his outfit and delivers a confident message.

“The wallet’s white, the phone is pink, the case is clear,” Williams said

Morris followed with a question.

“What the fingernails look like?” he asked again.

“Nails are clear, Lips are pink. Your girl love ’em,” Williams responded.

While some on social media have aimed at his style, questioning his leadership potential in the NFL, Williams has received strong backing from analysts and commentators.

The Chicago Bears are heavily projected to select Williams as the number one overall pick. NFL analyst Kyle Brandt slammed the negativity surrounding Williams' manicure, highlighting the underlying prejudice behind the criticism.

"Real authentic opinions and diatribes about Caleb's personality and taste," Brandt said, referring to the online backlash.

He emphasized that true leadership qualities lie in confidence, self-assurance and the ability to inspire teammates. Williams' past teammates haven't offered a single negative word about his character, according to Brandt.

Many other prominent figures like Robert Griffin III and Colin Cowherd, also defended Caleb Williams.

Colin Cowherd also defended Caleb Williams

Analyst Colin Cowherd points to Chicago's famously diverse fanbase, suggesting they'll embrace Williams' individuality much like they did with flamboyant basketball legend Dennis Rodman.

Cowherd dismisses critics linking Williams' style to performance. He highlights past quarterbacks who rocked unconventional looks without compromising their leadership or skills.

Cowherd goes further, reminding Williams of his established connection with Chicago and the city's cosmopolitan character.

But the color pink holds a deeper meaning for Williams. They're a tribute to his nail technician mother, who's painted his nails since his high school days.

Cowherd also emphasized that a Heisman Trophy winner like Williams should prioritize media savvy and team chemistry over superficial concerns about nail polish.

