  • Louisiana Tech vs LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:00 GMT
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will square off against the No. 3 LSU Tigers in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ahead of the Louisiana Tech vs. LSU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Louisiana Tech vs. LSU projected starting lineup for Week 2

Louisiana Tech projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's starters on offense vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X16Singleton Jr., Marques JR/TR
WR-Z80Benedix, Dane JR/TR
WR-H3Latulas, Dedrick RS SO
LT72Christman, Hayden RS SO
LG79Cole, Ashanti RS JR/TR
C55Nelson, Landon RS SR/TR
RG60Brackins III, Roy RS SO
RT73Bannister, Kenneth RS SR
TE84Finley, Eli JR
QB2Kukuk, Trey JR/TR
RB22Wiggins, Omiri JR/TR
Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's starters on defense vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE99Rouyea, Judd RS SO
NT97Davis, Christian RS SO/TR
RDE94Oguns, Emmanuel RS JR/TR
WLB10Fields, Kolbe RS SR/TR
MLB42Leota, Sifa RS SR/TR
SLB9Mason, Mekhi RS JR/TR
LCB11Woods, Cedric GR
SS6Foster, Jakari RS SR/TR
FS8Fields, Jacob JR
RCB7Shelby Jr., Jhamal RS JR
NB1Richard, Michael JR
Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's starters on special teams vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Starter
PT48Hoyet Chance, John RS FR
PK43Henderson, Drew RS SO
KO48Hoyet Chance, John RS FR
LS41Burch, Ean RS SR
H48Hoyet Chance, John RS FR
PR3Latulas, Dedrick RS SO
KR24Robertson, Fred SO
LSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at LSU's starters on offense vs. Louisiana Tech:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR
WR-Z1Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR
WR-W3Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR
LT71Adams, Tyree RS SO
LG65Mubenga, Paul RS SO
C61Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR
RG56Thompson, Josh RS SR/TR
RT75Davis, Weston RS FR
TE10Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR
QB13Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR
RB29Durham, Caden SO
Here's a look at LSU's starters on defense vs. Louisiana Tech:

PositionNo.Starters
LDE44Pyburn, Jack SR/TR
LDT96McKinley, Dominick SO
RDT88Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR
RDE6Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR
WLB40Weeks, Whit JR
MLB33Weeks, West GR/TR
STAR7Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR
LCB4Delane, Mansoor SR/TR
SS13Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR
FS0Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR
RCB11Woodland, PJ SO
Here's a look at LSU's starters on special teams vs. Louisiana Tech:

PositionNo.Starter
PT90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR
PK34Ramos, Damian RS SR
KO32Burrell, Aeron SO
LS49Ferguson, Jonathan GR
H90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR
PR0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR
KR6Brown, Barion SR/TR
Louisiana Tech vs. LSU depth chart for Week 2

Louisiana Tech depth chart

Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X16Singleton Jr., Marques JR/TR1Gandy, Devin RS SR/TR83Watkins, Luke FR
WR-Z80Benedix, Dane JR/TR18Jackson, Marlion RS JR
WR-H3Latulas, Dedrick RS SO11Mickens, Jalen FR15Pierro, David JR/TR
LT72Christman, Hayden RS SO67Canis, Brett RS SR/TR
LG79Cole, Ashanti RS JR/TR53Ellis, Austin RS FR
C55Nelson, Landon RS SR/TR56Richard, Andrew RS FR
RG60Brackins III, Roy RS SO58Denis, Jonathan RS SR/TR
RT73Bannister, Kenneth RS SR76Corn, Cyler RS FR
TE84Finley, Eli JR87Bockler, Brayden SO/TR82Seib, Luke RS JR/TR
QB2Kukuk, Trey JR/TR7Bullock, Evan RS SO5Baker, Blake RS SO
RB22Wiggins, Omiri JR/TR4Thevenin, Clay RS SO/TR0Burnette, Andrew RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
LDE99Rouyea, Judd RS SO90Madkins, Jayden RS JR/TR
NT97Davis, Christian RS SO/TR96Nason, Zion GR/TR
RDE94Oguns, Emmanuel RS JR/TR98Rieman, Donovan RS JR/TR
WLB10Fields, Kolbe RS SR/TR5Johnson, Benji RS SR/TR
MLB42Leota, Sifa RS SR/TR22Mayfield, Jadon RS FR
SLB9Mason, Mekhi RS JR/TR23Jackson Jr., Alonzo RS FR
LCB11Woods, Cedric GR17Butler, Amari JR/TR
SS6Foster, Jakari RS SR/TR0Fongang, Sam JR/TR
FS8Fields, Jacob JR20McNeese, Kenyatta RS SO
RCB7Shelby Jr., Jhamal RS JR3Carter, Kameron JR/TR15Jackson, JayT RS JR/TR
NB1Richard, Michael JR2Cobbs, Joshua RS SR
Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT48Hoyet Chance, John RS FR
PK43Henderson, Drew RS SO48Hoyet Chance, John RS FR
KO48Hoyet Chance, John RS FR
LS41Burch, Ean RS SR59Riggs, Jake RS FR
H48Hoyet Chance, John RS FR
PR3Latulas, Dedrick RS SO
KR24Robertson, Fred SO4Thevenin, Clay RS SO/TR
LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR4Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR2Hill, Destyn RS SO/TR
WR-Z1Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR12Parker, Kyle RS SO
WR-W3Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR6Brown, Barion SR/TR82Billiot, Kylan RS FR83Francis, TaRon FR
LT71Adams, Tyree RS SO57Curne, Carius FR
LG65Mubenga, Paul RS SO78Echols, Coen RS FR
C61Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR79Chester, DJ RS SO
RG56Thompson, Josh RS SR/TR
RT75Davis, Weston RS FR77Williams, Ory RS FR
TE10Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR14Green, Trey'Dez SO88Green, Donovan RS JR/TR
QB13Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR11Van Buren Jr., Michael SO/TR16Hurley, Colin RS FR
RB29Durham, Caden SO28Jackson, Kaleb JR22Berry, Harlem FR8Johnson, Ju'Juan SO
Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
LDE44Pyburn, Jack SR/TR12Butler, Jimari GR/TR48Cobbins, Kolaj RS FR
LDT96McKinley, Dominick SO90Guillory II, Jacobian GR95Washington, Shone RS JR/TR
RDT88Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR16Breaux, Ahmad SO99Mitchell, Sydir RS SO/TR
RDE6Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR19Reliford, Gabriel SO97Carpenter, Dylan RS SO
WLB40Weeks, Whit JR46Singleton, Tylen RS FR15Braker, Jaiden FR
MLB33Weeks, West GR/TR42Keys, Davhon SO35Weeks, Zach FR32Moses, Keylan FR
STAR7Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR2Gilbert, Jardin RS SR/TR
LCB4Delane, Mansoor SR/TR1Stamps, Ashton JR8Jackson, Ja'Keem RS SO/TR
SS13Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR10Spears, Dashawn SO
FS0Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR25Toviano, Javien JR
RCB11Woodland, PJ SO3Pickett, DJ FR
Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR32Burrell, Aeron SO
PK34Ramos, Damian RS SR32Burrell, Aeron SO
KO32Burrell, Aeron SO34Ramos, Damian RS SR
LS49Ferguson, Jonathan GR51Hall, Silas FR
H90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR
PR0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR4Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR
KR6Brown, Barion SR/TR0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. LSU? TV channel and live stream details

The Louisiana Tech vs. LSU game will not be broadcast on TV. However, fans can live stream the contest on SEC Network+ and Fubo.

Here are some of the key details for the Louisiana Tech vs. LSU Week 2 game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NA
  • Live stream: SEC Network+ or Fubo
Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

