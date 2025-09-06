Louisiana Tech vs LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will square off against the No. 3 LSU Tigers in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ad

Ahead of the Louisiana Tech vs. LSU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Louisiana Tech vs. LSU projected starting lineup for Week 2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Louisiana Tech projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's starters on offense vs. LSU:

Position No. Starter WR-X 16 Singleton Jr., Marques JR/TR WR-Z 80 Benedix, Dane JR/TR WR-H 3 Latulas, Dedrick RS SO LT 72 Christman, Hayden RS SO LG 79 Cole, Ashanti RS JR/TR C 55 Nelson, Landon RS SR/TR RG 60 Brackins III, Roy RS SO RT 73 Bannister, Kenneth RS SR TE 84 Finley, Eli JR QB 2 Kukuk, Trey JR/TR RB 22 Wiggins, Omiri JR/TR

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's starters on defense vs. LSU:

Position No. Starter LDE 99 Rouyea, Judd RS SO NT 97 Davis, Christian RS SO/TR RDE 94 Oguns, Emmanuel RS JR/TR WLB 10 Fields, Kolbe RS SR/TR MLB 42 Leota, Sifa RS SR/TR SLB 9 Mason, Mekhi RS JR/TR LCB 11 Woods, Cedric GR SS 6 Foster, Jakari RS SR/TR FS 8 Fields, Jacob JR RCB 7 Shelby Jr., Jhamal RS JR NB 1 Richard, Michael JR

Ad

Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's starters on special teams vs. LSU:

Position No. Starter PT 48 Hoyet Chance, John RS FR PK 43 Henderson, Drew RS SO KO 48 Hoyet Chance, John RS FR LS 41 Burch, Ean RS SR H 48 Hoyet Chance, John RS FR PR 3 Latulas, Dedrick RS SO KR 24 Robertson, Fred SO

Ad

LSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at LSU's starters on offense vs. Louisiana Tech:

Position No. Starter WR-X 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR WR-Z 1 Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR WR-W 3 Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR LT 71 Adams, Tyree RS SO LG 65 Mubenga, Paul RS SO C 61 Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR RG 56 Thompson, Josh RS SR/TR RT 75 Davis, Weston RS FR TE 10 Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR QB 13 Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR RB 29 Durham, Caden SO

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's starters on defense vs. Louisiana Tech:

Position No. Starters LDE 44 Pyburn, Jack SR/TR LDT 96 McKinley, Dominick SO RDT 88 Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR RDE 6 Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR WLB 40 Weeks, Whit JR MLB 33 Weeks, West GR/TR STAR 7 Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR LCB 4 Delane, Mansoor SR/TR SS 13 Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR FS 0 Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR RCB 11 Woodland, PJ SO

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's starters on special teams vs. Louisiana Tech:

Position No. Starter PT 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR PK 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR KO 32 Burrell, Aeron SO LS 49 Ferguson, Jonathan GR H 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR PR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR KR 6 Brown, Barion SR/TR

Ad

Louisiana Tech vs. LSU depth chart for Week 2

Louisiana Tech depth chart

Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 16 Singleton Jr., Marques JR/TR 1 Gandy, Devin RS SR/TR 83 Watkins, Luke FR WR-Z 80 Benedix, Dane JR/TR 18 Jackson, Marlion RS JR WR-H 3 Latulas, Dedrick RS SO 11 Mickens, Jalen FR 15 Pierro, David JR/TR LT 72 Christman, Hayden RS SO 67 Canis, Brett RS SR/TR LG 79 Cole, Ashanti RS JR/TR 53 Ellis, Austin RS FR C 55 Nelson, Landon RS SR/TR 56 Richard, Andrew RS FR RG 60 Brackins III, Roy RS SO 58 Denis, Jonathan RS SR/TR RT 73 Bannister, Kenneth RS SR 76 Corn, Cyler RS FR TE 84 Finley, Eli JR 87 Bockler, Brayden SO/TR 82 Seib, Luke RS JR/TR QB 2 Kukuk, Trey JR/TR 7 Bullock, Evan RS SO 5 Baker, Blake RS SO RB 22 Wiggins, Omiri JR/TR 4 Thevenin, Clay RS SO/TR 0 Burnette, Andrew RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 LDE 99 Rouyea, Judd RS SO 90 Madkins, Jayden RS JR/TR NT 97 Davis, Christian RS SO/TR 96 Nason, Zion GR/TR RDE 94 Oguns, Emmanuel RS JR/TR 98 Rieman, Donovan RS JR/TR WLB 10 Fields, Kolbe RS SR/TR 5 Johnson, Benji RS SR/TR MLB 42 Leota, Sifa RS SR/TR 22 Mayfield, Jadon RS FR SLB 9 Mason, Mekhi RS JR/TR 23 Jackson Jr., Alonzo RS FR LCB 11 Woods, Cedric GR 17 Butler, Amari JR/TR SS 6 Foster, Jakari RS SR/TR 0 Fongang, Sam JR/TR FS 8 Fields, Jacob JR 20 McNeese, Kenyatta RS SO RCB 7 Shelby Jr., Jhamal RS JR 3 Carter, Kameron JR/TR 15 Jackson, JayT RS JR/TR NB 1 Richard, Michael JR 2 Cobbs, Joshua RS SR

Ad

Here's a look at Louisiana Tech's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 48 Hoyet Chance, John RS FR PK 43 Henderson, Drew RS SO 48 Hoyet Chance, John RS FR KO 48 Hoyet Chance, John RS FR LS 41 Burch, Ean RS SR 59 Riggs, Jake RS FR H 48 Hoyet Chance, John RS FR PR 3 Latulas, Dedrick RS SO KR 24 Robertson, Fred SO 4 Thevenin, Clay RS SO/TR

Ad

LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR 4 Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR 2 Hill, Destyn RS SO/TR WR-Z 1 Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR 12 Parker, Kyle RS SO WR-W 3 Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR 6 Brown, Barion SR/TR 82 Billiot, Kylan RS FR 83 Francis, TaRon FR LT 71 Adams, Tyree RS SO 57 Curne, Carius FR LG 65 Mubenga, Paul RS SO 78 Echols, Coen RS FR C 61 Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR 79 Chester, DJ RS SO RG 56 Thompson, Josh RS SR/TR RT 75 Davis, Weston RS FR 77 Williams, Ory RS FR TE 10 Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR 14 Green, Trey'Dez SO 88 Green, Donovan RS JR/TR QB 13 Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR 11 Van Buren Jr., Michael SO/TR 16 Hurley, Colin RS FR RB 29 Durham, Caden SO 28 Jackson, Kaleb JR 22 Berry, Harlem FR 8 Johnson, Ju'Juan SO

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 LDE 44 Pyburn, Jack SR/TR 12 Butler, Jimari GR/TR 48 Cobbins, Kolaj RS FR LDT 96 McKinley, Dominick SO 90 Guillory II, Jacobian GR 95 Washington, Shone RS JR/TR RDT 88 Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR 16 Breaux, Ahmad SO 99 Mitchell, Sydir RS SO/TR RDE 6 Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR 19 Reliford, Gabriel SO 97 Carpenter, Dylan RS SO WLB 40 Weeks, Whit JR 46 Singleton, Tylen RS FR 15 Braker, Jaiden FR MLB 33 Weeks, West GR/TR 42 Keys, Davhon SO 35 Weeks, Zach FR 32 Moses, Keylan FR STAR 7 Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR 2 Gilbert, Jardin RS SR/TR LCB 4 Delane, Mansoor SR/TR 1 Stamps, Ashton JR 8 Jackson, Ja'Keem RS SO/TR SS 13 Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR 10 Spears, Dashawn SO FS 0 Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR 25 Toviano, Javien JR RCB 11 Woodland, PJ SO 3 Pickett, DJ FR

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR 32 Burrell, Aeron SO PK 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR 32 Burrell, Aeron SO KO 32 Burrell, Aeron SO 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR LS 49 Ferguson, Jonathan GR 51 Hall, Silas FR H 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR PR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR 4 Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR KR 6 Brown, Barion SR/TR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR

Ad

How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. LSU? TV channel and live stream details

The Louisiana Tech vs. LSU game will not be broadcast on TV. However, fans can live stream the contest on SEC Network+ and Fubo.

Here are some of the key details for the Louisiana Tech vs. LSU Week 2 game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NA

Live stream: SEC Network+ or Fubo

Ad

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.