LSU transfer portal tracker 2025: All football players who entered the spring window ft. John Emery Jr.

The LSU Tigers have lost two players since the spring transfer portal opened. On April 16, players were allowed to leave their former team to sign elsewhere before the start of the 2025 season. Coach Brian Kelly looks to retain the rest of the Tigers' roster to compete against the best teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Ad

Last year, LSU finished with a 9-4 record and placed fifth in the SEC standings. They played their final game in a 44-31 win over the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31, 2024.

Kelly began preparation for the upcoming season with their spring training camp on March 8. The Tigers had their final practice day on April 12 and showcased their skills to their fans. LSU's roster change could affect the team's chances of securing the top spot in the SEC standings.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the two players who have left Kelly's team from the spring transfer portal.

LSU football spring transfer portal tracker 2025

John Emery Jr., Running Back

John Emery Jr. entered the transfer portal after five seasons with the Tigers. On March 24, the running back posted on Instagram that he was leaving to finish his last year in college football. Emery Jr. noted that he had spoken with people close to him before making his decision and thanked the program for their support over the years.

Ad

He competed in one game for the Tigers in their 27-20 loss to the USC Trojans on Sep. 1, 2024. Emery Jr. finished the matchup with 10 carries for 61 yards. He also had one catch for 10 yards, showcasing his versatility on offense. On Sep. 3, 2024, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice.

The running back enters the spring transfer portal with a career total of 223 carries for 1,123 yards and 14 touchdowns. Emery Jr.'s exit from Kelly's team could give him a chance to have more opportunities to compete for his last year in the league. He'll try to have a strong season with the team that signs him and enter the 2026 NFL draft.

Ad

Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver

Javen Nicholas chose to transfer out of LSU after three years on the team. On April 17, he shared a heartfelt post on X, announcing that he was entering the spring transfer portal. Nicholas also thanked his teammates and coaching staff, and credited the Tigers for helping him become the player he is today.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He had few opportunities on offense despite playing in 12 games. Nicholas finished his sophomore season with three receptions for 24 yards.

He noted in his tweet that he has two years of eligibility left in college football. A team could be interested in giving him a chance to compete for a bigger role in the offense than Kelly did.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.