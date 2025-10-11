LSU vs. South Carolina projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

The No. 11 LSU Tigers (4-1) will face the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:45 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ad

Ahead of the LSU vs. South Carolina game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

LSU vs. South Carolina projected starting lineup for Week 7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on offense vs. South Carolina:

Position Starter WR-X Zavion Thomas (#0) WR-Z Barion Brown (#6) WR-W Aaron Anderson (#1) LT Tyree Adams (#71) LG Paul Mubenga (#65) C Braelin Moore (#61) RG Josh Thompson (#56) RT Weston Davis (#75) TE Bauer Sharp (#10) QB Garrett Nussmeier (#13) RB Caden Durham (#29)

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on defense vs. South Carolina:

Position Starter LDE Jack Pyburn (#44) LDT Dominick McKinley (#96) RDT Bernard Gooden (#88) RDE Patrick Payton (#6) WLB Whit Weeks (#40) MLB West Weeks (#33) STAR Harold Perkins Jr. (#7) LCB Mansoor Delane (#4) SS A.J. Haulcy (#13) FS Tamarcus Cooley (#0) RCB PJ Woodland (#11)

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on special teams vs. South Carolina:

Position Starter PT Grant Chadwick (#90) PK Damian Ramos (#34) KO Aeron Burrell (#32) LS Silas Hall (#51) H Grant Chadwick (#90) PR Zavion Thomas (#0) KR Barion Brown (#6)

Ad

South Carolina projected starting lineup

Here's a look at South Carolina's projected starters on offense vs. LSU:

Position Starter WR-X Harbor, Nyck (8) WR-Z Jacobs, Vandrevius (19) WR-SL Rowe Jr., Brian (18) LT Thompson, Josiah (74) LG Sarratt Jr., Shedrick (72) C Stanley, Boaz (50) RG Baugh, Trovon (78) RT Henry, Cason (75) TE Hunt, Brady (87) QB Sellers, LaNorris (16) RB Faison, Rahsul (1)

Ad

Here's a look at South Carolina's projected starters on defense vs. LSU:

Position Starter LDE Stewart, Dylan (6) LDT Barrett, Nick (93) RDT Goodwine, Monkell (44) RDE Thomas Jr., Bryan (46) WLB Murphy, Shawn (7) MLB Johnson, Fred (0) LCB Collier, Judge (8) SS Williams, Peyton (31) FS Smith, DQ (1) RCB Cisse, Brandon (15) NB Kilgore, Jalon (24)

Ad

Here's a look at South Carolina's projected starters on special teams vs. LSU:

Position Starter P Love, Mason (24) PK Joyce, William (45) KO Kelley, Max (21) LS Rasmussen, Cole (46) H Love, Mason (24) PR Swain, Vicari (4) KR Harbor, Nyck (8)

Ad

LSU vs. South Carolina depth chart for Week 7

LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter (No.) Backup 1 (No.) Backup 2 (No.) Backup 3 (No.) Backup 4 (No.) WR-X Thomas, Zavion (0) Anderson, Nic (4) Watkins, Jelani (17) WR-Z Brown, Barion (6) Hilton Jr., Chris (3) Billiot, Kylan (82) Francis, TaRon (83) WR-W Anderson, Aaron (1) Parker, Kyle (12) Wright III, Phillip (15) LT Adams, Tyree (71) Curne, Carius (57) Calloway, Ethan (73) LG Mubenga, Paul (65) Echols, Coen (78) C Moore, Braelin (61) Chester, DJ (79) RG Thompson, Josh (56) Bordelon, Bo (67) RT Davis, Weston (75) Williams, Ory (77) TE Sharp, Bauer (10) Green, Trey'Dez (14) Green, Donovan (88) Peterson, GiVanni (45) QB Nussmeier, Garrett (13) Van Buren Jr., Michael (11) Hurley, Colin (16) RB Durham, Caden (29) Johnson, Ju'Juan (8) Jackson, Kaleb (28) Berry, Harlem (22)

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter (No.) Backup 1 (No.) Backup 2 (No.) Backup 3 (No.) Backup 4 (No.) LDE Pyburn, Jack (44) Butler, Jimari (12) Cobbins, Kolaj (48) LDT McKinley, Dominick (96) Guillory II, Jacobian (90) Washington, Shone (95) August, Joey (87) RDT Gooden, Bernard (88) Breaux, Ahmad (16) Brown, Brandon (92) RDE Payton, Patrick (6) Reliford, Gabriel (19) Carpenter, Dylan (97) WLB Weeks, Whit (40) Singleton, Tylen (46) Braker, Jaiden (15) MLB Weeks, West (33) Keys, Davhon (42) Weeks, Zach (35) Moses, Keylan (32) STAR Perkins Jr., Harold (7) Spears, Dashawn (10) LCB Delane, Mansoor (4) Stamps, Ashton (1) Jackson, Ja’Keem (8) SS Haulcy, A.J. (13) Gilbert, Jardin (2) FS Cooley, Tamarcus (0) Toviano, Javien (25) RCB Woodland, PJ (11) Pickett, DJ (3)

Ad

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter (No.) Backup 1 (No.) Backup 2 (No.) Backup 3 (No.) Backup 4 (No.) PT Chadwick, Grant (90) Burrell, Aeron (32) PK Ramos, Damian (34) Burrell, Aeron (32) KO Burrell, Aeron (32) Ramos, Damian (34) LS Hall, Silas (51) Ferguson, Jonathan (49) H Chadwick, Grant (90) PR Thomas, Zavion (0) Brown, Barion (6) KR Brown, Barion (6) Watkins, Jelani (17)

Ad

South Carolina depth chart

Here's a look at South Carolina's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 WR-X Harbor, Nyck (8) Murph, Donovan (6) Cyrus, Lex (0) - - WR-Z Jacobs, Vandrevius (19) Brown, Jared (14) Clark, Malik (13) - - WR-SL Rowe Jr., Brian (18) Bennett Jr., Mazeo (3) Sellers, Jayden (17) - - LT Thompson, Josiah (74) Shivers, Jatavius (77) - - - LG Sarratt Jr., Shedrick (72) Newsom Jr., Rodney (65) - - - C Stanley, Boaz (50) Hay, Nolan (62) - - - RG Baugh, Trovon (78) Anderson, Markee (58) - - - RT Henry, Cason (75) Babalade, Tree (51) - - - TE Hunt, Brady (87) Dingle, Jordan (5) Brown II, Maurice (44) - - QB Sellers, LaNorris (16) Doty, Luke (9) Noland, Air (11) - - RB Faison, Rahsul (1) Adaway III, Oscar (27) Fuller, Matt (28) Augustave, Isaiah (23) -

Ad

Here's a look at South Carolina's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 LDE Stewart, Dylan (6) Umeozulu, Desmond (9) Clowney, Demon (30) - - LDT Barrett, Nick (93) Brownlow-Dindy, Gabriel (99) - - - RDT Goodwine, Monkell (44) Pikes, Troy (91) Miles, Davonte (90) - - RDE Thomas Jr., Bryan (46) Geer, Jatius (12) - - - WLB Murphy, Shawn (7) Willis, Jaron (14) - - - MLB Johnson, Fred (0) Okoronkwo, Justin (17) - - - LCB Collier, Judge (8) Norwood, Myles (3) - - - SS Williams, Peyton (31) Kilgore, Gerald (23) - - - FS Smith, DQ (1) Bucey, David (13) - - - RCB Cisse, Brandon (15) Swain, Vicari (4) - - - NB Kilgore, Jalon (24) Holman, Jaquel (18) - - -

Ad

Here's a look at South Carolina's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 P Love, Mason (24) Kelley, Max (21) - - - PK Joyce, William (45) Love, Mason (24) - - - KO Kelley, Max (21) Love, Mason (24) - - - LS Rasmussen, Cole (46) Farrow, Kyler (33) - - - H Love, Mason (24) Kelley, Max (21) - - - PR Swain, Vicari (4) Kilgore, Jalon (24) - - - KR Harbor, Nyck (8) Swain, Vicari (4) - - -

Ad

How to watch the LSU vs. South Carolina game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The LSU vs. South Carolina game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.