  • LSU vs. South Carolina projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:51 GMT
The No. 11 LSU Tigers (4-1) will face the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:45 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ahead of the LSU vs. South Carolina game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

LSU vs. South Carolina projected starting lineup for Week 7

LSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on offense vs. South Carolina:

PositionStarter
WR-XZavion Thomas (#0)
WR-ZBarion Brown (#6)
WR-WAaron Anderson (#1)
LTTyree Adams (#71)
LGPaul Mubenga (#65)
CBraelin Moore (#61)
RGJosh Thompson (#56)
RTWeston Davis (#75)
TEBauer Sharp (#10)
QBGarrett Nussmeier (#13)
RBCaden Durham (#29)
Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on defense vs. South Carolina:

PositionStarter
LDEJack Pyburn (#44)
LDTDominick McKinley (#96)
RDTBernard Gooden (#88)
RDEPatrick Payton (#6)
WLBWhit Weeks (#40)
MLBWest Weeks (#33)
STARHarold Perkins Jr. (#7)
LCBMansoor Delane (#4)
SSA.J. Haulcy (#13)
FSTamarcus Cooley (#0)
RCBPJ Woodland (#11)
Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on special teams vs. South Carolina:

PositionStarter
PTGrant Chadwick (#90)
PKDamian Ramos (#34)
KOAeron Burrell (#32)
LSSilas Hall (#51)
HGrant Chadwick (#90)
PRZavion Thomas (#0)
KRBarion Brown (#6)
South Carolina projected starting lineup

Here's a look at South Carolina's projected starters on offense vs. LSU:

PositionStarter
WR-XHarbor, Nyck (8)
WR-ZJacobs, Vandrevius (19)
WR-SLRowe Jr., Brian (18)
LTThompson, Josiah (74)
LGSarratt Jr., Shedrick (72)
CStanley, Boaz (50)
RGBaugh, Trovon (78)
RTHenry, Cason (75)
TEHunt, Brady (87)
QBSellers, LaNorris (16)
RBFaison, Rahsul (1)
Here's a look at South Carolina's projected starters on defense vs. LSU:

PositionStarter
LDEStewart, Dylan (6)
LDTBarrett, Nick (93)
RDTGoodwine, Monkell (44)
RDEThomas Jr., Bryan (46)
WLBMurphy, Shawn (7)
MLBJohnson, Fred (0)
LCBCollier, Judge (8)
SSWilliams, Peyton (31)
FSSmith, DQ (1)
RCBCisse, Brandon (15)
NBKilgore, Jalon (24)
Here's a look at South Carolina's projected starters on special teams vs. LSU:

PositionStarter
PLove, Mason (24)
PKJoyce, William (45)
KOKelley, Max (21)
LSRasmussen, Cole (46)
HLove, Mason (24)
PRSwain, Vicari (4)
KRHarbor, Nyck (8)
LSU vs. South Carolina depth chart for Week 7

LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarter (No.)Backup 1 (No.)Backup 2 (No.)Backup 3 (No.)Backup 4 (No.)
WR-XThomas, Zavion (0)Anderson, Nic (4)Watkins, Jelani (17)
WR-ZBrown, Barion (6)Hilton Jr., Chris (3)Billiot, Kylan (82)Francis, TaRon (83)
WR-WAnderson, Aaron (1)Parker, Kyle (12)Wright III, Phillip (15)
LTAdams, Tyree (71)Curne, Carius (57)Calloway, Ethan (73)
LGMubenga, Paul (65)Echols, Coen (78)
CMoore, Braelin (61)Chester, DJ (79)
RGThompson, Josh (56)Bordelon, Bo (67)
RTDavis, Weston (75)Williams, Ory (77)
TESharp, Bauer (10)Green, Trey'Dez (14)Green, Donovan (88)Peterson, GiVanni (45)
QBNussmeier, Garrett (13)Van Buren Jr., Michael (11)Hurley, Colin (16)
RBDurham, Caden (29)Johnson, Ju'Juan (8)Jackson, Kaleb (28)Berry, Harlem (22)
Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarter (No.)Backup 1 (No.)Backup 2 (No.)Backup 3 (No.)Backup 4 (No.)
LDEPyburn, Jack (44)Butler, Jimari (12)Cobbins, Kolaj (48)
LDTMcKinley, Dominick (96)Guillory II, Jacobian (90)Washington, Shone (95)August, Joey (87)
RDTGooden, Bernard (88)Breaux, Ahmad (16)Brown, Brandon (92)
RDEPayton, Patrick (6)Reliford, Gabriel (19)Carpenter, Dylan (97)
WLBWeeks, Whit (40)Singleton, Tylen (46)Braker, Jaiden (15)
MLBWeeks, West (33)Keys, Davhon (42)Weeks, Zach (35)Moses, Keylan (32)
STARPerkins Jr., Harold (7)Spears, Dashawn (10)
LCBDelane, Mansoor (4)Stamps, Ashton (1)Jackson, Ja’Keem (8)
SSHaulcy, A.J. (13)Gilbert, Jardin (2)
FSCooley, Tamarcus (0)Toviano, Javien (25)
RCBWoodland, PJ (11)Pickett, DJ (3)
Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarter (No.)Backup 1 (No.)Backup 2 (No.)Backup 3 (No.)Backup 4 (No.)
PTChadwick, Grant (90)Burrell, Aeron (32)
PKRamos, Damian (34)Burrell, Aeron (32)
KOBurrell, Aeron (32)Ramos, Damian (34)
LSHall, Silas (51)Ferguson, Jonathan (49)
HChadwick, Grant (90)
PRThomas, Zavion (0)Brown, Barion (6)
KRBrown, Barion (6)Watkins, Jelani (17)
South Carolina depth chart

Here's a look at South Carolina's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
WR-XHarbor, Nyck (8)Murph, Donovan (6)Cyrus, Lex (0)--
WR-ZJacobs, Vandrevius (19)Brown, Jared (14)Clark, Malik (13)--
WR-SLRowe Jr., Brian (18)Bennett Jr., Mazeo (3)Sellers, Jayden (17)--
LTThompson, Josiah (74)Shivers, Jatavius (77)---
LGSarratt Jr., Shedrick (72)Newsom Jr., Rodney (65)---
CStanley, Boaz (50)Hay, Nolan (62)---
RGBaugh, Trovon (78)Anderson, Markee (58)---
RTHenry, Cason (75)Babalade, Tree (51)---
TEHunt, Brady (87)Dingle, Jordan (5)Brown II, Maurice (44)--
QBSellers, LaNorris (16)Doty, Luke (9)Noland, Air (11)--
RBFaison, Rahsul (1)Adaway III, Oscar (27)Fuller, Matt (28)Augustave, Isaiah (23)-
Here's a look at South Carolina's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
LDEStewart, Dylan (6)Umeozulu, Desmond (9)Clowney, Demon (30)--
LDTBarrett, Nick (93)Brownlow-Dindy, Gabriel (99)---
RDTGoodwine, Monkell (44)Pikes, Troy (91)Miles, Davonte (90)--
RDEThomas Jr., Bryan (46)Geer, Jatius (12)---
WLBMurphy, Shawn (7)Willis, Jaron (14)---
MLBJohnson, Fred (0)Okoronkwo, Justin (17)---
LCBCollier, Judge (8)Norwood, Myles (3)---
SSWilliams, Peyton (31)Kilgore, Gerald (23)---
FSSmith, DQ (1)Bucey, David (13)---
RCBCisse, Brandon (15)Swain, Vicari (4)---
NBKilgore, Jalon (24)Holman, Jaquel (18)---
Here's a look at South Carolina's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
PLove, Mason (24)Kelley, Max (21)---
PKJoyce, William (45)Love, Mason (24)---
KOKelley, Max (21)Love, Mason (24)---
LSRasmussen, Cole (46)Farrow, Kyler (33)---
HLove, Mason (24)Kelley, Max (21)---
PRSwain, Vicari (4)Kilgore, Jalon (24)---
KRHarbor, Nyck (8)Swain, Vicari (4)---
How to watch the LSU vs. South Carolina game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The LSU vs. South Carolina game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

