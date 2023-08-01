Maxwell Award Vs Heisman Trophy: Difference between the two and other valuable recognitions in the college football world

The Maxwell Award vs Heisman Trophy debate is something that we typically only hear about when separate people win each award. The Maxwell Award is named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell and was founded in 1937 to highlight the top college football player. Its panel is comprised of sportscasters, National Collegiate Athletic Association head coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club and sportswriters.

The Heisman Trophy is voted on by just sports journalists as the six sections (far west, mid-Atlantic, midwest, northeast, south and southwest) have 145 media votes. In addition, every former Heisman Trophy winner also receives a vote as well as one fan vote. Currently, there are 929 votes for the Heisman.

Let's take a look into the Maxwell Award vs Heisman debate and some other impactful awards given out at the conclusion of the college football season.

Maxwell Award vs Heisman Trophy: Which is more prestigious?

The Maxwell Award vs Heisman Trophy debate is one that has not been too widely discussed. The reason for it is the fact that all the media hype surrounds the Heisman as the standalone top prize of college football. There is very little fanfare for the Maxwell Award but that does not take away from its honor to showcase the top player in the college football world.

What other awards indicate the top players besides the Maxwell Award and Heisman Trophy?

The Maxwell Award vs Heisman Trophy debate does not stand alone as there are other top awards to recognize other players. There are a lot of different awards but the Walter Camp Award also distinguishes the Player of the Year.

In addition, there are a lot of awards for each position on the football field where they can really step up. Another award is the Lombardi Award, which is awarded to the nation's best player.

It is not always the fact that the Heisman Trophy winner sweeps the podium. Last season, Caleb Williams won a bunch of awards. He walked home with the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp awards but did not win the Davey O'Brien Award for the top quarterback in college football. Instead, that was awarded to TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan.

There are a lot of different awards to represent the top college players, but hardly any of them have similar standards.