“May look glamorous”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian opens up about challenges that comes with her profession

Loreal Sarkisian is a high-profile fashion stylist, philanthropist and the wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. The couple has been married since 2020 and is considered the team's "first family."

Loreal regularly posts style tips, motivation nuggets and game-day looks on her Instagram account. On Thursday, the "first lady of Texas football" discussed the grind of being a stylist.

"Styling may look glamorous, and don't get me wrong, it is magical but what you don't always see is the hours of prep, the late nights, the fittings, and the fine details that go into creating the experience. I'm so grateful to use my gift to help people feel seen, powerful, and confident through fashion. It's more than clothes, it's purpose in motion," Loreal wrote.

Styling may look glamorous... (image credit: instagram/lorealsarkisian)

According to PEOPLE, Loreal is a personal stylist of CEOs and celebrities. She regularly showcases her outfits for Longhorns games and is Steve's stylist. Loreal takes time to incorporate Texas' branding and identity into the coach's outfits.

Steve and Loreal Sarkisian welcomed their first baby in April

According to PEOPLE, Steve and Loreal Sarkisian welcomed their son, Xolo, in April. He is the couple's first child.

Loreal broke the news on Instagram and also posted three pictures.

"He has arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing!" Loreal captioned.

The Sarkisians are celebrating, with Loreal welcoming her first and Steve's fourth child. He shares three children, Taylor, Ashley and Brady, with his previous wife, Stephanie.

The news comes less than a year after the couple announced their split in July. They initially separated because "they needed space to focus on their individual careers," according to their statement. However, they've reconciled and will focus on raising their children and family.

