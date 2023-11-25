Michigan fans sing MR. BRIGHTSIDE at Ann Arbor as Big Noon Kickoff gets electric start ahead of Ohio State game

The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor for the rivalry clash against the Michigan Wolverines in week 13 of college football action to bring an end to a thrilling season.

The two rivals are both unbeaten and are vying for a place in the Big Ten championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a week's time.

There's also added motivation for the winner to ensure their participation in the college football playoffs, while the loser will have to wait for confirmation of their inclusion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fox Sports pregame show "Big Noon Kickoff" is camped in Ann Arbor for the Titanic clash.

Michigan fans serenaded the star-studded cast with a rendition of the popular song 'Mr. Brightside' by 'The Killers' as the atmosphere before 'The Game' ramped up impressively before kickoff.

Expand Tweet

Michigan fans ripped by ESPN analyst

Wolverine supporters were having a good time in Ann Arbor, but one ESPN analyst slammed them for their unwavering support for their coach, Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a suspension.

The beef between ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum and Michigan fans started when the analyst appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" after the scandal about the in-person sign-stealing investigation broke.

He made a surprising claim on the show:

"I will refuse to recognize Michigan as the National Champs," Finebaum said. "I was taught that athletics should be an even playing field and to me, they are not subscribing to that."

On the "Matt Barrie Show" recently, Paul Finebaum dug into the Wolverines fan's reactions to his criticism.

"As somebody who deals with fan bases from primarily one conference, but it branches out a little bit broader beyond that, I’ve never come in contact with a fan base that’s as insecure and consumed with their own self worth in a false way. There’s no more sniveling fan base in America than Michigan, either,” Finebaum said.

Appearing on the "Tim May Show" earlier this week, Finebaum again did not hide his feelings about Wolverines fans.

"I don't want to just open up another scab, or pulling another scab with Michigan fans," Finebaum said. "But Tim, I've said that many times. And I'll say it again here. I've never seen a creepier, more tone deaf group of fans in my life. I know you're probably saying I knew that 45 years ago. Yeah. But I mean, just some of the stuff that they said."

There would be no one happier than Paul Finebaum if, come full-time of 'the game,' the Ohio State Buckeyes emerge as the victors over the Wolverines.