The Michigan Wolverines emerged victorious in a tense matchup against arch-rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, during 'the game' to close out the regular season of college football.

With 35 seconds remaining, Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord's attempted pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was intercepted by Ron Moore, causing scenes of wild jubilation from the packed Big House crowd in Ann Arbor.

When the game ended 30-24 in favor of the Wolverines, Michigan fans flooded onto the field, celebrating the big win and singing a rendition of 'The Killers' popular hit, 'Mr. Brightside'.

Michigan fans have the last laugh

The past week has been challenging for Michigan fans, who have faced criticism from both fans and analysts for their unwavering support of their suspended coach, Jim Harbaugh.

During an appearance on "The Matt Barrie Show," ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum provoked Wolverines fans with his take on the fanbase.

"As somebody who deals with fan bases from primarily one conference, but it branches out a little bit broader beyond that, I’ve never come in contact with a fan base that’s as insecure and consumed with their own self worth in a false way. There’s no more sniveling fan base in America than Michigan, either,” Finebaum said.

Later in the week, during an appearance on "The Tim May Show," Finebaum was on Michigan fan's necks once again.

"I don't want to just open up another scab, or pulling another scab with Michigan fans," Finebaum said. "But Tim, I've said that many times. And I'll say it again here. I've never seen a creepier, more tone deaf group of fans in my life. I know you're probably saying I knew that 45 years ago. Yeah. But I mean, just some of the stuff that they said."

Wolverines fans have had the last laugh singing Mr. Brightside as their team is headed to the Big Ten championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes next weekend.

Was Colin Cowherd right about Ohio State?

Earlier in the week, analyst Colin Cowherd found himself in trouble with Ohio State Buckeyes fans when he suggested that Jim Harbaugh was inside the Buckeyes' heads during a recent episode of "The Herd."

"Yesterday was your classic question to say something nice about Ryan Day, a coach that he now controls," Cowherd said. "Harbaugh is completely in Ohio State's head. They are absolutely convinced that 'he is only winning doing it with cheating, advanced scouting.' Nah, bro, that’s not it."

Cowherd pointed out that the team that rushes for the most yards usually wins 'the game' and so it proved during the 2023 rivalry game as the Wolverines made it 22 out of the last 22.