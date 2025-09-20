Michigan vs. Nebraska projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ahead of the Michigan vs. Nebraska game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Michigan vs. Nebraska projected starting lineup for Week 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michigan projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on offense vs. Nebraska:

Position Number Starter WR‑X 1 McCulley, Donaven GR/TR WR‑Z 9 Goodwin, Channing RS FR WR‑SL 0 Morgan, Semaj JR LT 71 Link, Evan RS SO LG 58 El‑Hadi, Giovanni RS SR C 51 Crippen, Greg RS SR RG 70 Norton, Brady RS SO/TR RT 54 Sprague, Andrew RS FR TE 17 Klein, Marlin RS JR QB 19 Underwood, Bryce FR RB 22 Haynes, Justice JR/TR

Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on defense vs. Nebraska:

Position Number Starter DE 26 Benny, Rayshaun GR NT 44 Payne, Damon GR/TR DT 95 Pierce, Trey JR LOLB 8 Moore, Derrick SR WLB 1 Barham, Jaishawn SR/TR MLB 15 Hausmann, Ernest SR/TR ROLB 4 Guy, TJ GR LCB 20 Hill, Jyaire RS SO SS 25 Curtis, Mason SO FS 6 Hillman, Brandyn JR RCB 10 Berry, Zeke RS JR NB 7 Metcalf, TJ JR/TR

Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on special teams vs. Nebraska:

Position No. Starter PT 90 Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR PK 96 Zvada, Dominic SR/TR KO 92 Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR LS 45 Tarr, Greg GR H 90 Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR PR 0 Morgan, Semaj JR KR 4 Marsh, Andrew FR

Nebraska projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on offense vs. Michigan:

Position No. Starter WR-X 13 Hunter, Nyziah RS SO/TR WR-Z 6 Key, Dane SR/TR WR-SL 2 Barney Jr., Jacory SO LT 77 Gottula, Gunnar RS SO LG 59 Lutovsky, Henry RS SR C 51 Evans, Justin RS JR RG 50 Spindler, Rocco RS SR/TR RT 65 Prochazka, Teddy RS SR TE 44 Lindenmeyer, Luke RS JR QB 15 Raiola, Dylan SO RB 21 Johnson, Emmett RS JR

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on defense vs. Michigan:

Position No. Starter LDE 11 Lenhardt, Cameron JR NT 16 Jeudy, Elijah RS SR/TR DT 97 Davis, Keona SO JACK 15 McCullough, Dasan SR/TR WLB 0 Wright, Javin RS SR MLB 33 Watson-Trent, Marques RS SR/TR LCB 10 Marshall, Andrew JR/TR SS 8 Singleton, DeShon SR/TR FS 3 Buford Jr., Marques RS SR RCB 1 Wright, Ceyair RS SR/TR NB 7 Hartzog Jr., Malcolm SR

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on special teams vs. Michigan:

Position No. Player 1 PT 83 Wilson, Archie FR PK 91 Cunanan, Kyle RS SO/TR KO 91 Cunanan, Kyle RS SO/TR LS 46 Gallic, Kevin SR/TR H 37 Koch, Kamdyn RS FR PR 2 Barney Jr., Jacory SO KR 25 Williams, Kenneth RS SO

Michigan vs. Nebraska depth chart for Week 4

Michigan depth chart

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 McCulley, Donaven GR/TR 3 Moore, Fredrick JR 81 O'Leary, Peyton RS SR WR-Z 9 Goodwin, Channing RS FR 10 Bell, Kendrick RS SO WR-SL 0 Morgan, Semaj JR 4 Marsh, Andrew FR 5 Simpson, Anthony RS SR/TR LT 71 Link, Evan RS SO 73 Roebuck, Ben RS FR LG 58 El-Hadi, Giovanni RS SR 50 Hamilton, Luke RS FR C 51 Crippen, Greg RS SR 53 Guarnera, Jake RS FR RG 70 Norton, Brady RS SO/TR 55 Efobi, Nathan RS SO RT 54 Sprague, Andrew RS FR 77 Frazier, Blake RS FR 79 Haywood, Ty FR TE 17 Klein, Marlin RS JR 44 Bredeson, Max GR 80 Hansen, Hogan SO 83 Marshall, Zack RS SO 42 Hoffman, Jalen RS SO QB 19 Underwood, Bryce FR 7 Keene, Mikey GR/TR 12 Garcia, Jake GR/TR 2 Davis, Jadyn RS FR RB 22 Haynes, Justice JR/TR 23 Marshall, Jordan RS FR 25 Ka'apana, Micah RS FR 27 Parker, Jasper FR

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 26 Benny, Rayshaun GR 17 Etta, Enow RS SO NT 44 Payne, Damon GR/TR 0 Williams, Tré GR/TR DT 95 Pierce, Trey JR 76 Beigel, Manuel RS FR 97 Anwunah, Chibi RS JR LOLB 8 Moore, Derrick SR 33 Nichols, Dominic RS FR 94 Marshall, Nate FR WLB 1 Barham, Jaishawn SR/TR 30 Rolder, Jimmy SR 18 Bowles, Troy RS SO/TR MLB 15 Hausmann, Ernest SR/TR 23 Sullivan, Cole RS FR 29 Taylor, Chase FR ROLB 4 Guy, TJ GR 9 Brandt, Cameron JR 88 Edokpayi, Lugard RS FR LCB 20 Hill, Jyaire RS SO 22 Dotson, Elijah FR 2 Earls, Shamari FR SS 25 Curtis, Mason SO 3 Mangham, Jaden RS JR/TR 5 Oden, Jacob RS FR FS 6 Hillman, Brandyn JR 19 Moore, Rod RS SR 14 Young, Jordan FR RCB 10 Berry, Zeke RS JR 27 Sanders, Jayden FR 16 Edmond, Jo'Ziah SO NB 7 Metcalf, TJ JR/TR 24 Metcalf, Tevis SO/TR

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 90 Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR 93 Robertson, Hunter JR/TR PK 96 Zvada, Dominic SR/TR 92 Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR 35 Blake, Stuart RS FR KO 92 Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR 96 Zvada, Dominic SR/TR 35 Blake, Stuart RS FR LS 45 Tarr, Greg GR 67 Middleton, Trent RS SO/TR H 90 Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR 93 Robertson, Hunter JR/TR PR 0 Morgan, Semaj JR 8 Stewart, I'Marion RS FR 0 English, Karmello JR/TR KR 4 Marsh, Andrew FR 23 Marshall, Jordan RS FR

Nebraska depth chart

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 13 Hunter, Nyziah RS SO/TR 18 Clark, Quinn RS FR WR-Z 6 Key, Dane SR/TR 19 Mills Jr., Cortez FR 80 Jones, Jeremiah FR WR-SL 2 Barney Jr., Jacory SO 85 Smith, Keelan RS FR LT 77 Gottula, Gunnar RS SO 69 Corcoran, Turner RS SR 57 Pritchett, Elijah RS JR/TR LG 59 Lutovsky, Henry RS SR 76 Maciejczak, Jason RS SO C 51 Evans, Justin RS JR 62 Sledge, Sam RS SO 58 Peters, Jake RS FR RG 50 Spindler, Rocco RS SR/TR 66 Brix, Grant RS FR RT 65 Prochazka, Teddy RS SR 75 Knaak, Tyler RS JR/TR TE 44 Lindenmeyer, Luke RS JR 10 Haarberg, Heinrich RS SR 29 Nelson, Carter SO QB 15 Raiola, Dylan SO 14 Lateef, TJ FR 12 Gramstad, Jalyn RS SR/TR RB 21 Johnson, Emmett RS JR 35 Nelson, Mekhi RS FR 22 Mozee, Isaiah FR 28 Ives, Kwinten RS SO

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 11 Lenhardt, Cameron JR 96 Nwaneri, Williams RS FR/TR 93 Pietrzak, Kade FR NT 16 Jeudy, Elijah RS SR/TR 5 Van Poppel, Riley RS SO 95 Moore, Gabe RS SO/TR DT 97 Davis, Keona SO 90 George, Jaylen RS JR/TR 92 Lefotu, Sua RS SO JACK 15 McCullough, Dasan SR/TR 94 Ochoa, Jordan RS FR 17 McGahee IV, Willis SO 52 Rogers, Dylan RS SO WLB 0 Wright, Javin RS SR 54 Bower, Jacob RS SO 40 Merritt, Dawson FR MLB 33 Watson-Trent, Marques RS SR/TR 9 Shavers Jr., Vincent SO LCB 10 Marshall, Andrew JR/TR 37 Jones, Donovan RS FR SS 8 Singleton, DeShon SR/TR 21 Guthrie, Rex RS FR 24 Branch, Derek RS SR FS 3 Buford Jr., Marques RS SR 28 Benning, Caleb RS FR RCB 1 Wright, Ceyair RS SR/TR 25 Charles, Jeremiah RS SO 14 Sanders, Amare RS FR NB 7 Hartzog Jr., Malcolm SR 13 Conn, Jamir JR/TR

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 83 Wilson, Archie FR 37 Koch, Kamdyn RS FR PK 91 Cunanan, Kyle RS SO/TR 90 Hohl, John RS SO/TR 30 Alvano, Tristan RS SO KO 91 Cunanan, Kyle RS SO/TR 90 Hohl, John RS SO/TR 30 Alvano, Tristan RS SO LS 46 Gallic, Kevin SR/TR 94 Flege, Aidan RS SR/TR H 37 Koch, Kamdyn RS FR 12 Gramstad, Jalyn RS SR/TR PR 2 Barney Jr., Jacory SO 10 Marshall, Andrew JR/TR KR 25 Williams, Kenneth RS SO 22 Mozee, Isaiah FR 35 Nelson, Mekhi RS FR

How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

The Michigan vs. Nebraska Week 4 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ and Fubo.

