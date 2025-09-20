  • home icon
  Michigan vs. Nebraska projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 20, 2025 13:44 GMT
The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ahead of the Michigan vs. Nebraska game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Michigan vs. Nebraska projected starting lineup for Week 4

Michigan projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on offense vs. Nebraska:

PositionNumberStarter
WR‑X1McCulley, Donaven GR/TR
WR‑Z9Goodwin, Channing RS FR
WR‑SL0Morgan, Semaj JR
LT71Link, Evan RS SO
LG58El‑Hadi, Giovanni RS SR
C51Crippen, Greg RS SR
RG70Norton, Brady RS SO/TR
RT54Sprague, Andrew RS FR
TE17Klein, Marlin RS JR
QB19Underwood, Bryce FR
RB22Haynes, Justice JR/TR
Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on defense vs. Nebraska:

PositionNumberStarter
DE26Benny, Rayshaun GR
NT44Payne, Damon GR/TR
DT95Pierce, Trey JR
LOLB8Moore, Derrick SR
WLB1Barham, Jaishawn SR/TR
MLB15Hausmann, Ernest SR/TR
ROLB4Guy, TJ GR
LCB20Hill, Jyaire RS SO
SS25Curtis, Mason SO
FS6Hillman, Brandyn JR
RCB10Berry, Zeke RS JR
NB7Metcalf, TJ JR/TR
Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on special teams vs. Nebraska:

PositionNo.Starter
PT90Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR
PK96Zvada, Dominic SR/TR
KO92Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR
LS45Tarr, Greg GR
H90Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR
PR0Morgan, Semaj JR
KR4Marsh, Andrew FR
Nebraska projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on offense vs. Michigan:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X13Hunter, Nyziah RS SO/TR
WR-Z6Key, Dane SR/TR
WR-SL2Barney Jr., Jacory SO
LT77Gottula, Gunnar RS SO
LG59Lutovsky, Henry RS SR
C51Evans, Justin RS JR
RG50Spindler, Rocco RS SR/TR
RT65Prochazka, Teddy RS SR
TE44Lindenmeyer, Luke RS JR
QB15Raiola, Dylan SO
RB21Johnson, Emmett RS JR
Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on defense vs. Michigan:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE11Lenhardt, Cameron JR
NT16Jeudy, Elijah RS SR/TR
DT97Davis, Keona SO
JACK15McCullough, Dasan SR/TR
WLB0Wright, Javin RS SR
MLB33Watson-Trent, Marques RS SR/TR
LCB10Marshall, Andrew JR/TR
SS8Singleton, DeShon SR/TR
FS3Buford Jr., Marques RS SR
RCB1Wright, Ceyair RS SR/TR
NB7Hartzog Jr., Malcolm SR
Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on special teams vs. Michigan:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT83Wilson, Archie FR
PK91Cunanan, Kyle RS SO/TR
KO91Cunanan, Kyle RS SO/TR
LS46Gallic, Kevin SR/TR
H37Koch, Kamdyn RS FR
PR2Barney Jr., Jacory SO
KR25Williams, Kenneth RS SO
Michigan vs. Nebraska depth chart for Week 4

Michigan depth chart

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1McCulley, Donaven GR/TR3Moore, Fredrick JR81O'Leary, Peyton RS SR
WR-Z9Goodwin, Channing RS FR10Bell, Kendrick RS SO
WR-SL0Morgan, Semaj JR4Marsh, Andrew FR5Simpson, Anthony RS SR/TR
LT71Link, Evan RS SO73Roebuck, Ben RS FR
LG58El-Hadi, Giovanni RS SR50Hamilton, Luke RS FR
C51Crippen, Greg RS SR53Guarnera, Jake RS FR
RG70Norton, Brady RS SO/TR55Efobi, Nathan RS SO
RT54Sprague, Andrew RS FR77Frazier, Blake RS FR79Haywood, Ty FR
TE17Klein, Marlin RS JR44Bredeson, Max GR80Hansen, Hogan SO83Marshall, Zack RS SO42Hoffman, Jalen RS SO
QB19Underwood, Bryce FR7Keene, Mikey GR/TR12Garcia, Jake GR/TR2Davis, Jadyn RS FR
RB22Haynes, Justice JR/TR23Marshall, Jordan RS FR25Ka'apana, Micah RS FR27Parker, Jasper FR
Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE26Benny, Rayshaun GR17Etta, Enow RS SO
NT44Payne, Damon GR/TR0Williams, Tré GR/TR
DT95Pierce, Trey JR76Beigel, Manuel RS FR97Anwunah, Chibi RS JR
LOLB8Moore, Derrick SR33Nichols, Dominic RS FR94Marshall, Nate FR
WLB1Barham, Jaishawn SR/TR30Rolder, Jimmy SR18Bowles, Troy RS SO/TR
MLB15Hausmann, Ernest SR/TR23Sullivan, Cole RS FR29Taylor, Chase FR
ROLB4Guy, TJ GR9Brandt, Cameron JR88Edokpayi, Lugard RS FR
LCB20Hill, Jyaire RS SO22Dotson, Elijah FR2Earls, Shamari FR
SS25Curtis, Mason SO3Mangham, Jaden RS JR/TR5Oden, Jacob RS FR
FS6Hillman, Brandyn JR19Moore, Rod RS SR14Young, Jordan FR
RCB10Berry, Zeke RS JR27Sanders, Jayden FR16Edmond, Jo'Ziah SO
NB7Metcalf, TJ JR/TR24Metcalf, Tevis SO/TR
Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT90Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR93Robertson, Hunter JR/TR
PK96Zvada, Dominic SR/TR92Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR35Blake, Stuart RS FR
KO92Sunderland, Beckham RS JR/TR96Zvada, Dominic SR/TR35Blake, Stuart RS FR
LS45Tarr, Greg GR67Middleton, Trent RS SO/TR
H90Hollenbeck, Hudson RS JR/TR93Robertson, Hunter JR/TR
PR0Morgan, Semaj JR8Stewart, I'Marion RS FR0English, Karmello JR/TR
KR4Marsh, Andrew FR23Marshall, Jordan RS FR
Nebraska depth chart

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X13Hunter, Nyziah RS SO/TR18Clark, Quinn RS FR
WR-Z6Key, Dane SR/TR19Mills Jr., Cortez FR80Jones, Jeremiah FR
WR-SL2Barney Jr., Jacory SO85Smith, Keelan RS FR
LT77Gottula, Gunnar RS SO69Corcoran, Turner RS SR57Pritchett, Elijah RS JR/TR
LG59Lutovsky, Henry RS SR76Maciejczak, Jason RS SO
C51Evans, Justin RS JR62Sledge, Sam RS SO58Peters, Jake RS FR
RG50Spindler, Rocco RS SR/TR66Brix, Grant RS FR
RT65Prochazka, Teddy RS SR75Knaak, Tyler RS JR/TR
TE44Lindenmeyer, Luke RS JR10Haarberg, Heinrich RS SR29Nelson, Carter SO
QB15Raiola, Dylan SO14Lateef, TJ FR12Gramstad, Jalyn RS SR/TR
RB21Johnson, Emmett RS JR35Nelson, Mekhi RS FR22Mozee, Isaiah FR28Ives, Kwinten RS SO
Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE11Lenhardt, Cameron JR96Nwaneri, Williams RS FR/TR93Pietrzak, Kade FR
NT16Jeudy, Elijah RS SR/TR5Van Poppel, Riley RS SO95Moore, Gabe RS SO/TR
DT97Davis, Keona SO90George, Jaylen RS JR/TR92Lefotu, Sua RS SO
JACK15McCullough, Dasan SR/TR94Ochoa, Jordan RS FR17McGahee IV, Willis SO52Rogers, Dylan RS SO
WLB0Wright, Javin RS SR54Bower, Jacob RS SO40Merritt, Dawson FR
MLB33Watson-Trent, Marques RS SR/TR9Shavers Jr., Vincent SO
LCB10Marshall, Andrew JR/TR37Jones, Donovan RS FR
SS8Singleton, DeShon SR/TR21Guthrie, Rex RS FR24Branch, Derek RS SR
FS3Buford Jr., Marques RS SR28Benning, Caleb RS FR
RCB1Wright, Ceyair RS SR/TR25Charles, Jeremiah RS SO14Sanders, Amare RS FR
NB7Hartzog Jr., Malcolm SR13Conn, Jamir JR/TR
Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT83Wilson, Archie FR37Koch, Kamdyn RS FR
PK91Cunanan, Kyle RS SO/TR90Hohl, John RS SO/TR30Alvano, Tristan RS SO
KO91Cunanan, Kyle RS SO/TR90Hohl, John RS SO/TR30Alvano, Tristan RS SO
LS46Gallic, Kevin SR/TR94Flege, Aidan RS SR/TR
H37Koch, Kamdyn RS FR12Gramstad, Jalyn RS SR/TR
PR2Barney Jr., Jacory SO10Marshall, Andrew JR/TR
KR25Williams, Kenneth RS SO22Mozee, Isaiah FR35Nelson, Mekhi RS FR
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

The Michigan vs. Nebraska Week 4 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Paramount+ and Fubo.

