Mike Evans and Johnny Manziel's friendship timeline: Did the Bucs WR play with the former Texas A&M QB?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans met Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M. Evans became Manziel’s favorite receiver during their two seasons with the Aggies.

In 26 memorable games for A&M, Manziel and Evans formed a dynamic connection resulting in 151 receptions, 2,499 yards and 17 touchdowns. This chemistry helped form one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in college football history.

The two athletes transitioned into the NFL in 2014, and were both first-round picks. Mike Evans was selected No. 7 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnny Manziel was taken by the Cleveland Browns at No. 22 in the draft.

Mike Evans wasn’t aware of the extent of Manziel’s challenges

Mike Evans maintained a strong bond with Manziel over the years. However, the Bucs wide receiver was unaware of the extent of the challenging events that unfolded during Manziel's period of excess.

In an interview with ESPN's Jenna Laine, Evans said:

“I knew he was in a very dark place. I didn’t know about that. I care about him, but you know. I didn’t know about his suicide attempt. That was news.”

The quarterback was subsequently diagnosed with bipolar disorder but has now found himself in a significantly improved state. Mike Evans expressed immense pride in Manziel's willingness to openly address his past struggles and not keep them to himself.

“I thought it was very noble of him to do what he did, ’cause it takes heart to, like, admit a lot of that stuff,” Evans said, adding that “there’s nothing wrong” with seeking help.

Manziel gave insight into his mental health issues

In the recently released Netflix documentary "Untold: Johnny Football," Manziel revealed the challenging situation he went through after going on a "$5 million bender." The former Cleveland Browns quarterback said he attempted to take his own life:

"I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life. Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life. Months prior, I went and bought a gun I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

The rise and fall of Manziel in football has skyrocketed interest since the documentary was released. Manziel now appears to be on the route towards redemption.

