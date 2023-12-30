The Missouri Tigers are getting ready to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 Cotton Bowl in Arlington,Texas. They will be doing so without the players who have officially entered the transfer portal.

Missouri Football Transfer Portal 2023-24

Jake Garcia Quarterback

The redshirt junior began his career as a Miami Hurricane, starting one game and throwing for 959 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021 and 2022. Garcia did not appear in a game last season after transferring to Missouri and losing the starting quarterback job to Brady Cook.

Gabarri Johnson Quarterback

Mizzou football freshman quarterback Gabarri Johnson has entered the transfer portal. Johnson, a four-star prospect from Tacoma, Washington, did not appear for the Tigers in his freshman season. With these quarterbacks leaving the “Show Me” state, Mizzou will have to bolster its quarterbacks for next season.

DJ Wesolak Linebacker

Despite being a recruiting pickup on early signing day in the 2022 cycle, Wesolak, a Boonville, Missouri native, saw limited action in his two years with the Tigers. He didn't appear in the 2023 season, while he was a reserve in the 2022 season.

Dameon Wilson Linebacker

In the 2023 season, the sophomore from Grover, North Carolina, played in six games, recording two tackles. He struggles to find playing time behind the talented Ty'Ron Hopper. Wilson featured in 12 games in 2022, recorded 16 total tackles, and recovered a fumble against Florida. Wilson will be taking his talents to East Carolina.

EJ N’Doma-Ogar Offensive Line

As a backup offensive lineman, he spent the 2023 season behind right guard Cam’Ron Johnson on the depth chart. He appeared in four games during the Tigers' 10-2 regular season. N'Doma-Ogar spent two seasons at Missouri but frequently missed playing time due to injuries.

Max Whisner Tight End

Whisner, a former top-15 prospect out of Missouri, played only two games for the Tigers during his two seasons in Columbia. The tight end appeared on Missouri’s unofficial depth chart for the majority of the season, but did not garner playing time. Whisner will head to the Akron Zips.

