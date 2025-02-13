Missouri's Luther Burden III NFL Draft Prospects: Exploring the top 5 landing spots for the Tigers WR

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III was a top receiving option in college football this season. Despite taking a step back from his stellar 2023 season, Burden II still registered 61 receptions for 676 yards and six TDs.

The WRs draft stock has stayed high despite a down year in 2024 compared to 2023. He had burst onto the scene in 2023, registering 86 receptions for 1212 yards and nine TDs. As a result, he is still high on many draft boards. Draft projections vary for Burden III, but he is viewed by most scouts as a first-round talent. Some even view him as a top-10 pick.

Top 5 landing spots for Luther Burden III in the 2025 NFL draft

Burden III's draft projection varies based on who is doing the rankings. For example, Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 10-ranked player, whereas ESPN has him ranked 24th. These are five teams that could be a fit for him.

#1 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals hold the 17th pick and could use a new, affordable receiver. Tee Higgins is a free agent this summer, and Jamar Chase needs a new contract after next season. It is going to be hard for the Bengals to retain both of their star receivers.

As a result, it would make sense for them to grab a replacement in the first round of the draft. If Luther Burden III is still on the board, they could draft him with the 17th pick.

#2 Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have been linked to star running back Ashton Jeanty as their main draft target. However, if another team selects Jeanty before the 12th pick is called, they are unlikely to select a lower-tier running back. Instead, they could pivot to a top wide receiver like Luther Burden III.

#3 Arizona Cardinals

Since drafting quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick a few years ago, the Cardinals have struggled to surround him with talent. They have been stuck in the middle of the standings for several seasons and are in need of more offensive firepower. Selecting Luther Burden III with the 16th pick would give Kyler Murray a number-one receiving option and help spark the offense.

#4 Houston Texans

The Houston Texans do not draft until the 25th pick in the first round. If Luther Burden III is available, it would make sense for the Texans to pick him.

The Texans took a step back in their second season with CJ Stroud as their quarterback. Stroud was not as effective as he was in his rookie year, and the offense struggled without enough receiving threats for Stroud to pass to. Stroud is still young, and it makes more sense to pair him with other young talent than to trade for an older receiver.

#5 Washington Commanders

The reasoning for the Commanders drafting Luther Burden III is the same as the Texans drafting him. Jayden Daniels is a young star quarterback who needs the same caliber on offense to help him for years to come.

However, after a surprising playoff run, the Commanders have the 29th pick, meaning there is not a big chance that Luther Burden III will still be on the board. If he is though, the Commanders should consider picking him.

