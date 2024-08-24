Montana State football is back with a Week 0 matchup against the New Mexico Lobos. When the game opens, fans will get to officially see the starting lineup of the Bobcats for the 2024 season. Although things can change up until the start of the game, the depth chart has been released, so we can make some educated guesses on the starting lineup.

Historically, Montana State has run a dual quarterback offense, allowing two quarterbacks to share time throughout the season. That is not expected to continue as Tommy Mellott will be given the reigns as the starting quarterback for Montana State football. Alongside him will be his starting wide receiver core of Lonyatta Alexander Jr., Taco Dowler and Ty McCullouch.

Scottre Humphrey will be the starting running back and Ryan Lonergan is expected to be the starting tight end. The Montana State starting offensive line is expected to consist of left tackle Conner Moore, left guard JT Reed, center Cole Sain, right guard Marcus Wehr and right tackle Titan Fleischmann.

On defense, Kenneth Eiden IV will be the starting defensive end. Alex Eckert and Blake Schmidt are expected to be the starting defensive tackle and nose tackle respectively. The defensive line will be rounded out with Brody Grebem, McCade O'Reilly, Danny Uluilakepa and Miles Jackson.

The starting cornerbacks for Montana State football will be Simeon Woodard and Jon Johnson. Lastly, Blake Stillwell will be the starting free safety and Rylan Ortt will be the starting strong safety.

How does Montana State's starting lineup compare to New Mexico's?

Unfortunately for fans expecting a competitive game, it is unlikely to come between Montana State and New Mexico. New Mexico is a big underdog heading into the game.

The Lobos will lean heavily on the connection between quarterback Devon Dampier and wide receiver Caleb Medford. That said, they will need to make some magic happen to keep up with Montana State.

With Montana State expected to run a one-quarterback system for the first time in years, the key player to watch is quarterback Tommy Melott. His performance will be under a microscope early in the season. His top returning receiver is Ty McCullouch, who caught for 473 yards in just eight games in 2023. Humphrey is also a key player to watch as the new starting running back.

