  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Nebraska vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

Nebraska vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:04 GMT
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Maryland - Source: Imagn
Nebraska vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Friday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ad

Ahead of the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup for Week 8

Nebraska projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on offense vs. Minnesota:

PositionStarter
WR-XNyziah Hunter (RS SO/TR)
WR-ZDane Key (SR/TR)
WR-SLJacory Barney Jr. (SO)
LTElijah Pritchett (RS JR/TR)
LGHenry Lutovsky (RS SR)
CJustin Evans (RS JR)
RGRocco Spindler (RS SR/TR)
RTGunnar Gottula (RS SO)
TELuke Lindenmeyer (RS JR)
QBDylan Raiola (SO)
RBEmmett Johnson (RS JR)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on defense vs. Minnesota:

PositionStarter
LDECameron Lenhardt (JR)
NTElijah Jeudy (RS SR/TR)
DTKeona Davis (SO)
JACKDasan McCullough (SR/TR)
WLBJavin Wright (RS SR)
MLBVincent Shavers Jr. (SO)
LCBAndrew Marshall (JR/TR)
SSDeShon Singleton (SR/TR)
FSMarques Buford Jr. (RS SR)
RCBCeyair Wright (RS SR/TR)
NBMalcolm Hartzog Jr. (SR)
Ad

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on special teams vs. Minnesota:

PositionStarter
Punter (PT)Archie Wilson (FR)
Placekicker (PK)Kyle Cunanan (RS SO/TR)
Kickoff Specialist (KO)Kyle Cunanan (RS SO/TR)
Long Snapper (LS)Kevin Gallic (SR/TR)
Holder (H)Kamdyn Koch (RS FR)
Punt Returner (PR)Jacory Barney Jr. (SO)
Kick Returner (KR)Kenneth Williams (RS SO)
Ad

Minnesota projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on offense vs. Nebraska:

PositionStarter
WR-XKenric Lanier II (RS SO)
WR-ZJavon Tracy (RS JR/TR)
WR-SLLe'Meke Brockington (RS SR)
LTNathan Roy (RS FR)
LGGreg Johnson (JR)
CAshton Beers (RS JR)
RGMarcellus Marshall (RS SR/TR)
RTDylan Ray (RS SR/TR)
TEJameson Geers (RS SR)
QBDrake Lindsey (RS FR)
RBFame Ijeboi (RS FR)
Ad

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on defense vs. Nebraska:

PositionStarter
DEAnthony Smith (RS JR)
NTDeven Eastern (RS SR)
DTJalen Logan-Redding (RS SR)
RUSHJaxon Howard (RS SO/TR)
WLBDevon Williams (RS SR)
MLBMaverick Baranowski (RS JR)
LCBJohn Nestor (JR/TR)
SSKoi Perich (SO)
FSAidan Gousby (RS JR)
RCBZa’Quan Bryan (RS SO)
NBKerry Brown (RS SO)
Ad

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on special teams vs. Nebraska:

PositionStarter
Punter (PT)Tom Weston (RS SO/TR)
Placekicker (PK)Brady Denaburg (SR/TR)
Kickoff Specialist (KO)Brady Denaburg (SR/TR)
Long Snapper (LS)Alan Soukup (SO)
Holder (H)Tom Weston (RS SO/TR)
Punt Returner (PR)Koi Perich (SO)
Kick Returner (KR)Koi Perich (SO)
Ad

Nebraska vs. Minnesota depth chart for Week 8

Nebraska depth chart

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/StatusNo.Player 4Class/Status
WR-X13Nyziah HunterRS SO/TR18Quinn ClarkRS FR
WR-Z6Dane KeySR/TR19Cortez Mills Jr.FR80Jeremiah JonesFR
WR-SL2Jacory Barney Jr.SO85Keelan SmithRS FR
LT57Elijah PritchettRS JR/TR69Turner CorcoranRS SR
LG59Henry LutovskyRS SR76Jason MaciejczakRS SO
C51Justin EvansRS JR58Jake PetersRS FR62Sam SledgeRS SO
RG50Rocco SpindlerRS SR/TR75Tyler KnaakRS JR/TR66Grant BrixRS FR
RT77Gunnar GottulaRS SO65Teddy ProchazkaRS SR
TE44Luke LindenmeyerRS JR10Heinrich HaarbergRS SR29Carter NelsonSO
QB15Dylan RaiolaSO14TJ LateefFR12Jalyn GramstadRS SR/TR
RB21Emmett JohnsonRS JR35Mekhi NelsonRS FR22Isaiah MozeeFR28Kwinten IvesRS SO
Ad

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/Status
LDE11Cameron LenhardtJR96Williams NwaneriRS FR/TR93Kade PietrzakFR
NT16Elijah JeudyRS SR/TR5Riley Van PoppelRS SO95Gabe MooreRS SO/TR
DT97Keona DavisSO90Jaylen GeorgeRS JR/TR53David HoffkenRS FR
JACK15Dasan McCulloughSR/TR17Willis McGahee IVSO
WLB0Javin WrightRS SR40Dawson MerrittFR54Jacob BowerRS SO
MLB9Vincent Shavers Jr.SO33Marques Watson-TrentRS SR/TR
LCB10Andrew MarshallJR/TR37Donovan JonesRS FR
SS8DeShon SingletonSR/TR12Justyn RhettRS SO/TR
FS3Marques Buford Jr.RS SR21Rex GuthrieRS FR28Caleb BenningRS FR
RCB1Ceyair WrightRS SR/TR25Jeremiah CharlesRS SO14Amare SandersRS FR
NB7Malcolm Hartzog Jr.SR13Jamir ConnJR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/Status
PT83Archie WilsonFR37Kamdyn KochRS FR
PK91Kyle CunananRS SO/TR90John HohlRS SO/TR30Tristan AlvanoRS SO
KO91Kyle CunananRS SO/TR90John HohlRS SO/TR30Tristan AlvanoRS SO
LS46Kevin GallicSR/TR94Aidan FlegeRS SR/TR
H37Kamdyn KochRS FR12Jalyn GramstadRS SR/TR
PR2Jacory Barney Jr.SO10Andrew MarshallJR/TR
KR25Kenneth WilliamsRS SO22Isaiah MozeeFR35Mekhi NelsonRS FR
Ad

Minnesota depth chart

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/StatusNo.Player 4Class/Status
WR-X15Kenric Lanier IIRS SO8Jalen SmithRS FR18Donielle HayesRS SO
WR-Z11Javon TracyRS JR/TR16Malachi ColemanRS SO/TR
WR-SL0Le'Meke BrockingtonRS SR17Logan LoyaRS SR/TR81Quentin ReddingRS SR
LT50Nathan RoyRS FR71Kahlee TafaiRS SO/TR52Spencer AlvarezRS JR
LG65Greg JohnsonJR59Tony NelsonRS JR55Jerome WilliamsRS SO
C78Ashton BeersRS JR56Brett CarrollRS FR
RG74Marcellus MarshallRS SR/TR58Jaden BallRS FR/TR76Reese TrippRS SO
RT73Dylan RayRS SR/TR70Aluma NkeleRS SR/TR
TE86Jameson GeersRS SR87Drew BiberRS SR/TR19Pierce WalshRS SO44Frank BiermanRS SR/TR
QB5Drake LindseyRS FR6Max ShikenjanskiRS SO14Dylan WittkeRS SO/TR9Emmett MoreheadRS SR/TR
RB7Fame IjeboiRS FR23Cam DavisGR/TR21Grant WashingtonFR31Xavier FordFR
Ad

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/StatusNo.Player 4Class/Status
DE0Anthony SmithRS JR46Lucas FinnessyRS SR98Adam KissayiRS FR/TR
NT91Deven EasternRS SR89Nate BeckerRS SR93Riley SunramRS FR
DT97Jalen Logan-ReddingRS SR16Rushawn LawrenceRS SR/TR55Jaylin HicksRS FR
RUSH1Jaxon HowardRS SO/TR11Karter MenzRS SO8Steven CurtisJR/TR
WLB9Devon WilliamsRS SR19Joey GerlachRS JR2Emmanuel KarmoFR
MLB6Maverick BaranowskiRS JR49Matt KingsburyRS SO20Jeff RobersonRS SR/TR48Mason CarrierRS FR
LCB17John NestorJR/TR13Mike GeraldRS FR21Naiim ParrishFR
SS3Koi PerichSO12Darius GreenRS SR
FS7Aidan GousbyRS JR23Garrison MonroeRS SO26Zack HardenFR
RCB4Za’Quan BryanRS SO5Jaylen BowdenJR/TR27Simon SeidlRS FR
NB14Kerry BrownRS SO24Jai’Onte’ McMillanRS SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/StatusNo.Player 4Class/Status
PT42Tom WestonRS SO/TR25Brody RichterRS JR/TR95Caleb McGrathRS SO
PK92Brady DenaburgSR/TR36Daniel JacksonFR98David KempRS SR/TR30Sam HensonRS SR/TR
KO92Brady DenaburgSR/TR36Daniel JacksonFR98David KempRS SR/TR30Sam HensonRS SR/TR
LS80Alan SoukupSO43Jakob LutzFR
H42Tom WestonRS SO/TR25Brody RichterRS JR/TR95Caleb McGrathRS SO
PR3Koi PerichSO81Quentin ReddingRS SR17Logan LoyaRS SR/TR
KR3Koi PerichSO86Jameson GeersRS SR35Derik LeCaptainGR
Ad

How to watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 contest

The Nebraska vs. Minnesota game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications