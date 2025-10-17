Nebraska vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

The No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Friday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota projected starting lineup for Week 8

Nebraska projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on offense vs. Minnesota:

Position Starter WR-X Nyziah Hunter (RS SO/TR) WR-Z Dane Key (SR/TR) WR-SL Jacory Barney Jr. (SO) LT Elijah Pritchett (RS JR/TR) LG Henry Lutovsky (RS SR) C Justin Evans (RS JR) RG Rocco Spindler (RS SR/TR) RT Gunnar Gottula (RS SO) TE Luke Lindenmeyer (RS JR) QB Dylan Raiola (SO) RB Emmett Johnson (RS JR)

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on defense vs. Minnesota:

Position Starter LDE Cameron Lenhardt (JR) NT Elijah Jeudy (RS SR/TR) DT Keona Davis (SO) JACK Dasan McCullough (SR/TR) WLB Javin Wright (RS SR) MLB Vincent Shavers Jr. (SO) LCB Andrew Marshall (JR/TR) SS DeShon Singleton (SR/TR) FS Marques Buford Jr. (RS SR) RCB Ceyair Wright (RS SR/TR) NB Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (SR)

Here's a look at Nebraska's projected starters on special teams vs. Minnesota:

Position Starter Punter (PT) Archie Wilson (FR) Placekicker (PK) Kyle Cunanan (RS SO/TR) Kickoff Specialist (KO) Kyle Cunanan (RS SO/TR) Long Snapper (LS) Kevin Gallic (SR/TR) Holder (H) Kamdyn Koch (RS FR) Punt Returner (PR) Jacory Barney Jr. (SO) Kick Returner (KR) Kenneth Williams (RS SO)

Minnesota projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on offense vs. Nebraska:

Position Starter WR-X Kenric Lanier II (RS SO) WR-Z Javon Tracy (RS JR/TR) WR-SL Le'Meke Brockington (RS SR) LT Nathan Roy (RS FR) LG Greg Johnson (JR) C Ashton Beers (RS JR) RG Marcellus Marshall (RS SR/TR) RT Dylan Ray (RS SR/TR) TE Jameson Geers (RS SR) QB Drake Lindsey (RS FR) RB Fame Ijeboi (RS FR)

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on defense vs. Nebraska:

Position Starter DE Anthony Smith (RS JR) NT Deven Eastern (RS SR) DT Jalen Logan-Redding (RS SR) RUSH Jaxon Howard (RS SO/TR) WLB Devon Williams (RS SR) MLB Maverick Baranowski (RS JR) LCB John Nestor (JR/TR) SS Koi Perich (SO) FS Aidan Gousby (RS JR) RCB Za’Quan Bryan (RS SO) NB Kerry Brown (RS SO)

Here's a look at Minnesota's projected starters on special teams vs. Nebraska:

Position Starter Punter (PT) Tom Weston (RS SO/TR) Placekicker (PK) Brady Denaburg (SR/TR) Kickoff Specialist (KO) Brady Denaburg (SR/TR) Long Snapper (LS) Alan Soukup (SO) Holder (H) Tom Weston (RS SO/TR) Punt Returner (PR) Koi Perich (SO) Kick Returner (KR) Koi Perich (SO)

Nebraska vs. Minnesota depth chart for Week 8

Nebraska depth chart

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status No. Player 4 Class/Status WR-X 13 Nyziah Hunter RS SO/TR 18 Quinn Clark RS FR — — — — — — WR-Z 6 Dane Key SR/TR 19 Cortez Mills Jr. FR 80 Jeremiah Jones FR — — — WR-SL 2 Jacory Barney Jr. SO 85 Keelan Smith RS FR — — — — — — LT 57 Elijah Pritchett RS JR/TR 69 Turner Corcoran RS SR — — — — — — LG 59 Henry Lutovsky RS SR 76 Jason Maciejczak RS SO — — — — — — C 51 Justin Evans RS JR 58 Jake Peters RS FR 62 Sam Sledge RS SO — — — RG 50 Rocco Spindler RS SR/TR 75 Tyler Knaak RS JR/TR 66 Grant Brix RS FR — — — RT 77 Gunnar Gottula RS SO 65 Teddy Prochazka RS SR — — — — — — TE 44 Luke Lindenmeyer RS JR 10 Heinrich Haarberg RS SR 29 Carter Nelson SO — — — QB 15 Dylan Raiola SO 14 TJ Lateef FR 12 Jalyn Gramstad RS SR/TR — — — RB 21 Emmett Johnson RS JR 35 Mekhi Nelson RS FR 22 Isaiah Mozee FR 28 Kwinten Ives RS SO

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status LDE 11 Cameron Lenhardt JR 96 Williams Nwaneri RS FR/TR 93 Kade Pietrzak FR NT 16 Elijah Jeudy RS SR/TR 5 Riley Van Poppel RS SO 95 Gabe Moore RS SO/TR DT 97 Keona Davis SO 90 Jaylen George RS JR/TR 53 David Hoffken RS FR JACK 15 Dasan McCullough SR/TR 17 Willis McGahee IV SO — — — WLB 0 Javin Wright RS SR 40 Dawson Merritt FR 54 Jacob Bower RS SO MLB 9 Vincent Shavers Jr. SO 33 Marques Watson-Trent RS SR/TR — — — LCB 10 Andrew Marshall JR/TR 37 Donovan Jones RS FR — — — SS 8 DeShon Singleton SR/TR 12 Justyn Rhett RS SO/TR — — — FS 3 Marques Buford Jr. RS SR 21 Rex Guthrie RS FR 28 Caleb Benning RS FR RCB 1 Ceyair Wright RS SR/TR 25 Jeremiah Charles RS SO 14 Amare Sanders RS FR NB 7 Malcolm Hartzog Jr. SR 13 Jamir Conn JR/TR — — —

Here's a look at Nebraska's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status PT 83 Archie Wilson FR 37 Kamdyn Koch RS FR — — — PK 91 Kyle Cunanan RS SO/TR 90 John Hohl RS SO/TR 30 Tristan Alvano RS SO KO 91 Kyle Cunanan RS SO/TR 90 John Hohl RS SO/TR 30 Tristan Alvano RS SO LS 46 Kevin Gallic SR/TR 94 Aidan Flege RS SR/TR — — — H 37 Kamdyn Koch RS FR 12 Jalyn Gramstad RS SR/TR — — — PR 2 Jacory Barney Jr. SO 10 Andrew Marshall JR/TR — — — KR 25 Kenneth Williams RS SO 22 Isaiah Mozee FR 35 Mekhi Nelson RS FR

Minnesota depth chart

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status No. Player 4 Class/Status WR-X 15 Kenric Lanier II RS SO 8 Jalen Smith RS FR 18 Donielle Hayes RS SO — — — WR-Z 11 Javon Tracy RS JR/TR 16 Malachi Coleman RS SO/TR — — — — — — WR-SL 0 Le'Meke Brockington RS SR 17 Logan Loya RS SR/TR 81 Quentin Redding RS SR — — — LT 50 Nathan Roy RS FR 71 Kahlee Tafai RS SO/TR 52 Spencer Alvarez RS JR — — — LG 65 Greg Johnson JR 59 Tony Nelson RS JR 55 Jerome Williams RS SO — — — C 78 Ashton Beers RS JR 56 Brett Carroll RS FR — — — — — — RG 74 Marcellus Marshall RS SR/TR 58 Jaden Ball RS FR/TR 76 Reese Tripp RS SO — — — RT 73 Dylan Ray RS SR/TR 70 Aluma Nkele RS SR/TR — — — — — — TE 86 Jameson Geers RS SR 87 Drew Biber RS SR/TR 19 Pierce Walsh RS SO 44 Frank Bierman RS SR/TR QB 5 Drake Lindsey RS FR 6 Max Shikenjanski RS SO 14 Dylan Wittke RS SO/TR 9 Emmett Morehead RS SR/TR RB 7 Fame Ijeboi RS FR 23 Cam Davis GR/TR 21 Grant Washington FR 31 Xavier Ford FR

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status No. Player 4 Class/Status DE 0 Anthony Smith RS JR 46 Lucas Finnessy RS SR 98 Adam Kissayi RS FR/TR — — — NT 91 Deven Eastern RS SR 89 Nate Becker RS SR 93 Riley Sunram RS FR — — — DT 97 Jalen Logan-Redding RS SR 16 Rushawn Lawrence RS SR/TR 55 Jaylin Hicks RS FR — — — RUSH 1 Jaxon Howard RS SO/TR 11 Karter Menz RS SO 8 Steven Curtis JR/TR — — — WLB 9 Devon Williams RS SR 19 Joey Gerlach RS JR 2 Emmanuel Karmo FR — — — MLB 6 Maverick Baranowski RS JR 49 Matt Kingsbury RS SO 20 Jeff Roberson RS SR/TR 48 Mason Carrier RS FR LCB 17 John Nestor JR/TR 13 Mike Gerald RS FR 21 Naiim Parrish FR — — — SS 3 Koi Perich SO 12 Darius Green RS SR — — — — — — FS 7 Aidan Gousby RS JR 23 Garrison Monroe RS SO 26 Zack Harden FR — — — RCB 4 Za’Quan Bryan RS SO 5 Jaylen Bowden JR/TR 27 Simon Seidl RS FR — — — NB 14 Kerry Brown RS SO 24 Jai’Onte’ McMillan RS SR/TR — — — — — —

Here's a look at Minnesota's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status No. Player 4 Class/Status PT 42 Tom Weston RS SO/TR 25 Brody Richter RS JR/TR 95 Caleb McGrath RS SO — — — PK 92 Brady Denaburg SR/TR 36 Daniel Jackson FR 98 David Kemp RS SR/TR 30 Sam Henson RS SR/TR KO 92 Brady Denaburg SR/TR 36 Daniel Jackson FR 98 David Kemp RS SR/TR 30 Sam Henson RS SR/TR LS 80 Alan Soukup SO 43 Jakob Lutz FR — — — — — — H 42 Tom Weston RS SO/TR 25 Brody Richter RS JR/TR 95 Caleb McGrath RS SO — — — PR 3 Koi Perich SO 81 Quentin Redding RS SR 17 Logan Loya RS SR/TR — — — KR 3 Koi Perich SO 86 Jameson Geers RS SR 35 Derik LeCaptain GR — — —

How to watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 contest

The Nebraska vs. Minnesota game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

